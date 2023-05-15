First-ever Pro win at Dragon’s Back National Enduro Arrington

After getting off to a fast start, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Craig DeLong posted his first-ever NE Pro1 win at this weekend’s Dragon’s Back National Enduro in Arrington, Virginia.

Riding his FX 350, DeLong led the way early, winning the first three tests before settling into a steady and consistent approach that led to a 25-second win over Ricky Russell.

“I started off really well the first three tests,” said DeLong. “It was just really similar to how it is back home in Pennsylvania. Just kind of slick, red clay, a little rooty, and I those conditions. So, I just felt at home at the beginning of the day. I had a nice lead built up there, then after that, in test four I was trying to still push it and still be competitive, but I was just a little bit off of what I was early in the morning.”

DeLong nearly blew his lead in the final test when he got stuck on a log.

“I just got hung up and had a couple of tries at it,” said DeLong. “I was kicking myself in the butt for that one. But I pulled it through. It feels good to finally get a win. It feels like I’ve been at this a couple of years and I’m happy to finally get it done.”

DeLong returns to action in two weeks at the John Penton GNCC in Millfield, Ohio, on May 21st.

Next Round (5): Greensboro, GA – June 11, 2023

Dragon’s Back Enduro – Results

NE Pro1 Class



1. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

2. Ricky Russell (YAM)

3. Ryder Lafferty (GAS)

4. Josh Toth (GAS)

5. Grant Baylor (KAW)