First sprint race in MotoGP history at Portugal GP

Pecco Bagnaia powers to another superb win at Portimao. Two Ducatis on the podium in Sunday’s Portuguese GP with Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing Team) in third

After winning the first sprint race in MotoGP history yesterday, Francesco Bagnaia dominated once again the Portugal GP, the opening round of the 2023 season held this afternoon at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão.

Starting from second on the grid, the World Champion could impose himself from the opening stages, as he managed to gain the race lead already on the second lap. Thanks to an impressive pace and good tyre management, Bagnaia could fend off Maverick Viñales, who stayed close behind him throughout the race. Pecco secured his second win of the season, crossing the line with a 687-thousandths advantage over the Spaniard. The Ducati Lenovo Team rider scored his 12th MotoGP victory, bringing his lead in the standings to 12 points. The Ducati of Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team rider, also finished on the podium today, with the Italian protagonist of a remarkable comeback after starting from eighth on the grid.

After the first round of the 2023 season, Ducati and the Ducati Lenovo Team also occupy the first position in the constructors’ and teams’ standings.

Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st

“This is definitely the best start to the season I have ever had in my career, so I can only be happy. My team and I did a great job during testing, so the bike setup was already pretty much defined at the beginning of the weekend. In Argentina, the situation will definitely be different. Still, my feeling with the new bike is incredible, so I think we will be ready to face any condition.”

Luigi Dall’Igna (Ducati Corse General Manager)

“Being the World Champion and having the number 1 on your fairing gives you the awareness that you have the means to be able to win, and since Pecco got his first win two years ago, he has continued to do extraordinary things, and today was yet another demonstration of that. However, the Championship is only at the beginning and is really long, so we must keep our feet on the ground and keep working hard. Congratulations also to Marco Bezzecchi, who also did a beautiful race!”

With Bastianini also forced to sit out the GP of Argentina after suffering a fracture in his right shoulder in the Sprint Race yesterday, it will be only Bagnaia to take part in the next round, scheduled next week, from 31st March to 2nd April, at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit.