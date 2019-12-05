GOMEZ AND BOLT ALL SET FOR 2020 SUPERENDURO SEASON

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Alfredo Gomez and Billy Bolt are all set for the 2020 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship. The five-round indoor series commences this weekend December 7 in Krakow, Poland, with the remaining four rounds being held in early 2020.

For Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Alfredo Gomez, the 2019 SuperEnduro season proved a tough one, with an injury he sustained to his elbow at the second round in Germany spoiling the Spaniard’s championship hopes. Despite the set-back Gomez battled on to secure several strong results, ending the championship in an excellent fifth place overall. Enjoying a stellar 2019 WESS Enduro World Championship campaign where he finished the season as runner-up, Alfredo goes into the upcoming indoor series full of confidence and focused on claiming his first ever world championship title.

Billed as a title contender going into the 2019 SuperEnduro series, Billy Bolt was forced to miss the entire indoor season due to an injury to his knee, sustained just days before the first round. Finishing as runner-up in 2018 earned the young British ace Rookie of the Year. Bolt now returns to the SuperEnduro circuit for the 2020 series aiming to go one better. Undoubtedly one of the favourites for the title, Billy now has the experience and skills to make it happen.

Contested over five rounds in four different countries, the 2020 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship begins in Krakow, Poland on December 7, 2019.

Andi Hölzl – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager: “We’re really looking forward to the SuperEnduro season, especially with Billy back in action – he has a great chance to really show what he is capable of this year. It has taken some time for him to get close to full fitness following the injury he sustained last year, but the healing process has gone well. We have been doing a lot of testing in preparation for this year and he has regained a lot of confidence and is looking really good on the FE 350. Alfredo has had a fantastic year and will remain on the TE 300i, which he prefers. We have been working a lot on that bike to find the perfect SuperEnduro set-up and we’re really pleased with how it’s going. Alfredo has shown in the last few WESS races he is on form and more than capable of finishing on the podium, so we’re very confident in both of our riders going into this first round of the championship.”

Calendar – 2020 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Round 1: December 7, 2019 – Krakow, Poland

Round 2: January 4 – Riesa, Germany

Round 3: January 18 – A Coruna, Spain

Round 4: February 1 – Budapest, Hungary

Round 5: March 14 – Lodz, Poland