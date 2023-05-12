Injury Sidelines main Yamaha MXGP rider for France

Collarbone Injury Sidelines Elzinga

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Rick Elzinga sustained an injury to his right collarbone during practice on Wednesday, May 10th, and underwent surgery yesterday, Thursday May 11th.

Due to this setback, Elzinga, who currently ranks 11th in the MX2 World Championship Standings, will miss the upcoming MXGP of France, which is scheduled to take place in Villars Sous Ecot on the weekend of May 20-21.

However, the young Dutchman remains optimistic about making a comeback at the MXGP of Latvia, which will be held in Kegums on the weekend of June 4th.

Official confirmation on his return to action will be provided on www.Yamaha-Racing.com as soon as it becomes available.

