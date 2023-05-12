Vmoto becomes Official Partner of Porsche Carrera Cup Italia

Highlights

Vmoto Soco has signed an important two-year partnership with Porsche Carrera Cup Italia.

Vmoto will provide CUx electric scooters, which will be used in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia paddock.

In its 17 th year, the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia is one of the most prestigious championships in motorsport.

year, The agreement confirms Vmoto’s status as a premium brand in green mobility.

Milan, May 12th, 2023 – Vmoto (ASX: VMT) is pleased to announce that it has signed an important partnership with Porsche Carrera Cup Italia as the new official partner for the season 2023-2023.

After a few important strategic partnerships, such as those with Ducati in the MotoGP and World Superbike competitions and with Dorna for the Moto-E world championship, with this latest agreement with Porsche, Vmoto confirms its status as a premium brand of reference in the zero-emission mobility sector.

The partnership involves the supply of 100% electric CUx scooters to the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia team, which will be used for travel within the paddocks of the six championship rounds scheduled for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The Porsche Carrera Cup Italia represents one of the highest expressions of motorsport, now in its 17th year of activity in the 2023 season. Challenging each other, in the 12 races divided over 6 weekends, will be the new 911 GT3 Cup (992), which, thanks to their extremely high performance, will be able to give life to exciting competitions, able to revive for all fans the quintessentially racing DNA of the iconic Porsche brand.

Porsche was founded in 1931 in Stuttgart, Germany, immediately established itself as one of the benchmark brands in the production of sports and competition cars, with a palmares that includes hundreds of successes around the world, including two Dakar Rally victories and as many as nineteen laurels in the historic 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Porsche and Vmoto not only share the passion for motorsports, but also a focus on sustainability and zero-emission mobility. Indeed, while Vmoto has been committed for years to designing and selling a range of increasingly advanced and high-performance EV, Porsche has embarked on a major revolution, presenting premium 100% electric cars for road use, taking to the track in the Formula E Championship for electric-powered single-seaters, and being at the forefront of the study of synthetic, alternative fuels to fossil-derived ones.

“We are excited to be alongside Porsche as suppliers of the electric scooters that will be used in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia paddock, said Graziano Milone, CEO of Vmoto Soco Italy and President – Strategy & Business Development and Global CMO of Vmoto Soco International. This two-year agreement further confirms Vmoto’s premium soul and honors us to be alongside one of the most exciting – and not only! – most exciting and celebrated automotive brands in the world like Porsche, with whom we share some of the core principles: focus on green mobility, love for technology and performance, and attention to design and detail.”

On Saturday, May 6th, during the first race weekend of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia held at the Misano World Circuit, Graziano Milone therefore officially handed over the keys of the CUx scooters to Valentina Albanese, Head of Motorsport Porsche Italy.

All the information about the championship are available on the official website, www.carreracupitalia.it: after the Misano event, the 911 GT3 Cups will return to the track on June 10th and 11th, at the Vallelunga international track.