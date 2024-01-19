Inspiration Friday: 43000km’s by Land to New York

Each week for over 5 years Total Motorcycle brings you Inspiration Friday and this week we have another great motorcycle story and new adventure exhibition to get you inspired! “Overland to New York: 4 Ural motorcycles – 43,000 km – 972 breakdowns.” 3 continents and a crazy route through Europe, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia to the Russian Far East, through Alaska, Canada to New York! How can you not get inspired to get on your bike and just go, go and go further?

NEW ADVENTURE EXHIBITION

Discover the ultimate adventure in the new adventure exhibition “Overland to New York: 4 Ural motorcycles – 43,000 km – 972 breakdowns”! Five artists from leavinghomefunktion without any motorcycle experience dare to take an extraordinary journey through the big, wide world – across three continents. Get in their sidecar and let yourself be chauffeured through Europe, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia to the Russian Far East, through Alaska, Canada to New York.

Breathtaking scenes between potholes and cabinets of curiosities await you in 14 themed rooms on 700 square meters. Let us show you the mechanics and fascinating details of an exploded model of the Ural sidecar motorcycle. And the absolute highlight: Our 360-degree multimedia show takes you on our Ural mega-raft to sail down the Kolyma River in the Far East of Russia. You will literally feel the taste of endless taiga and dusty corrugated iron roads – including the thrill of towing a motorcycle, endless kilometers and black fingers!

You can have your kids cruise through the exhibition on motorcycle scooters or on the backs of camels, fill an adventure passport with stamps and discover the animals on the go.

Your journey begins on October 21, 2023 at Augustusburg Castle near Chemnitz. Be there and be part of the adventure that you will remember for a long time. Unique, interactive, with all senses!

ADVENTURE PASS FOR KIDS

FREE WITH YOUR TICKET DURING THE WINTER HOLIDAYS

Dear kids, during the winter holidays you will receive an adventure pass to fill out when you visit the adventure exhibition “By Land to New York” .

Here’s how it works: Just drop by the special exhibition cash desk during the Saxon winter holidays . When you buy your tickets, you will be given your adventure pass and can fill it with stamps and discover the animals on the go. Start your own adventure in the adventure exhibition!

Note: The Adventure Pass will be distributed while supplies last.

OPENING HOURS

opening hours open daily

April-October Opening 10:00 a.m., last entry 5:00 p.m

November-March Opening 10:00 a.m., last entry 4:00 p.m

Note: Your adventure ends one hour after last entry.

PRICES & TICKETS

Tickets for the adventure exhibition Exp. erm.* Family**

“Overland to New York” 10€ €7.50 25€

Note: There is an advance booking fee of 10% when purchasing tickets via the ticket shop .

Children up to and including 6 years of age have free entry to all museums when accompanied by adults and persons accompanying severely disabled people (mark B). * Pupils (primary school to high school), students, trainees, unemployed people, social welfare recipients, severely disabled people receive discounts of 50% or more upon presentation of the relevant evidence. **Family tickets are valid for parents or grandparents with their own school-age children or grandchildren.

With the schlösserlandCARD , events and special exhibitions for Augustusburg Castle are not included in the scope of services , meaning you have to pay the full event price for the respective event.

Subject to change.

LEAVINGHOMEFUNCTION

The leaving home function is a term from the automotive industry. The lighting of the headlights is intended to ensure that the driver has a safe route from the front door to his or her own car in the dark.

In our case are leavinghomefunctionfive international artists on four rusty motorcycles – ready to finally set off with you:

Elisabeth has the most driving experience before departure and is responsible for the photo and film documentation — Johannes leads his crew as a navigator and coordinator with full vision — Anne is responsible for the paperwork , all repair tools and medical care — Kaupo ensures sufficient rest and drives the mobile workshop — Efy cooks for everyone and meticulously notes every breakdown in the sidecar office .

What counts today is safety: just don’t take any incalculable risks! For the five of them, the “leaving home function” means the exact opposite: leaving the safe environment , going out without a multiple backup plan, allowing knowledge to follow chance and developing trust in the unknown. Come along and see what they experience .

URALS 650

For the trip, the artists chose the Ural 650 as their travel vehicle because they found spare parts for it everywhere along their route .

The sidecar motorcycle is famous for its proverbial unreliability. With their motorcycle license fresh in their pockets, the artists set off on their uncertain journey. The breakdown (called “breakdown” in English) became the stage of the journey. A series of mishaps determined where they stopped, how long they spent repairing their machines, and who they met along the way. The five of them came into contact with a wide variety of characters that they would probably never have met.

The backdrops constantly changed: sand dunes, military parades, workshops. However, the result remained the same: boundaries began to disappear – the ice broke and prejudices began to evaporate.

STAMP STATION FOR CREATIVE PEOPLE

Please don’t forget to bring your old white T-shirts, underpants, jute bags etc. with you , because a creative stamp station awaits you in our breakdown office . Here you can use textile paint to print tools and engine parts onto your old clothes – a unique souvenir to take with you!

Are you ready to make your own creative unique pieces?

THE TRAVEL ROUTE

The five artists from leavinghomefunktion were on the road to New York from September 2014 to January 2017 . The start was Halle/Saale in Germany – their destination was New York in the USA. 43,000 km are “only” in between.

With a good dose of naivety , the “survival” artists explored what it means to negotiate endless corrugated iron roads in the Mongolian steppe, what it means when there is no hospital nearby in the wilderness of Canada or when roads flood and bridges collapse in the north of Russia become a rarity. Because at some point all roads will end, helmets will be exchanged for life jackets and motorcycles will be converted into watercraft to swim 1,600 km on the Kolyma River in Russia’s Far East to the Arctic Ocean.

Logbook for the route: Route starting east – Balkans – Georgia/Kazakhstan – Mongolia – Far East – over the Kolyma River/Russia – Bering Strait – Alaska – Canada – USA

Postscriptum: A Story To Inspire

It was a very special week in Redmond in late 2016 when these guys showed up on their 650s loaded to the brims with their halfway-round-the-globe baggage, laughter and undefeatable spirit. When Sergey saw the bikes, he just shook his head. And then got to work.

This story is about youth, the audacity, the crossing of the borders, the breaking of the barriers, the pushing of the limits, the ability to learn, to listen and to communicate on a very basic human level. It is one hell of an inspiration for finding your joy in our complicated, fast, technology obsessed 21st century. And it is our joy and an honor to share this story with you.