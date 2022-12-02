2022 Suzuki, truly an end of an era. 2023 recession, supply chain issues, stock market corrections, high interest rates, and now this. “In the face of the need to re-allocate resources on other initiatives for sustainability… (Suzuki will be) redirecting the technological capabilities and human resources” reads Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President’s decision statement. “We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all Suzuki fans who have given us their enthusiastic support and to all those who have supported Suzuki’s motorcycle racing activities for many years.”

Inspiration Friday: Goodbye Suzuki is a homage to all the great things Suzuki’s MotoGP and World Endurance Championship (EWC) has giving us over the many, many decades live in person, on TV and through streaming. What will become of Alex Rins and Joan Mir? What about the Team SUZUKI ECSTAR and YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL crew, managers, fans and supporters? We have no word as of yet what the future holds. Yesterday, we got the official word that Suzuki will be closing down all their MotoGP and EWC (racing) social media sites: www.suzuki-racing.com,

www.facebook.com/Team.Suzuki.Racing, www.youtube.com/user/SuzukiRacingNews, www.suzuki-motogp.com, www.facebook.com/suzukimotogp,

www.youtube.com/suzukimotogp which have been around since we started TMW back in 1999!

Total Motorcycle has covered Suzuki racing for decades, inspiring new and old to get into racing, take up a sport bike or try their hand at cruising or touring. Total Motorcycle will still cover all Suzuki motorcycle models, news and any/all racing news as it comes. Why not look back at all the great Suzuki news, Suzuki models and Suzuki events right here on Total Motorcycle.

Be re-inspired by your heroes and find new heroes along the way.

Thank you Suzuki Racing with all our hearts from TMW.

Total Motorcycle would like to thank Suzuki, MotoGP, EWC, Alex Rins, Joan Mir, Team SUZUKI ECSTAR and YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL crew, managers, fans and supporters plus the hundreds of millions of motorcycle riders who visit TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Goodbye Suzuki. Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride.

Join Total Motorcycle here and help us by joining Total Motorcycle’s new YouTube Membership and $1/mo Patreon channels. Please help us help riders, support motorcyclists and motorcycling worldwide today.

Ending MotoGP™ and EWC factory participation at the end of the 2022 Season

Suzuki Motor Corporation and Dorna have come to an agreement to terminate Suzuki’s participation in MotoGP at the end of the 2022 season. Suzuki will also terminate its factory participation in the World Endurance Championship (EWC) at the end of the 2022 season.

We will continue to race in the 2022 MotoGP and EWC championships, maintaining our maximum efforts to win the remaining races. We aim to continue our support for our customers’ racing activities through our global distributor network.

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all Suzuki fans who have given us their enthusiastic support and to all those who have supported Suzuki’s motorcycle racing activities for many years.

Quote from Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President

“Suzuki has decided to end the participation of MotoGP and EWC in the face of the need to re-allocate resources on other initiatives for sustainability. Motorcycle racing has always been a challenging place for technological innovation, including sustainability, and human resource development. This decision means that we will take on the challenge to build the new motorcycle business operation by redirecting the technological capabilities and human resources we have cultivated through the motorcycle racing activities to investigate other routes for a sustainable society.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all our fans, riders and all stakeholders who joined us and enthusiastically supported us from the development stage since we returned to MotoGP racing.

“I will continue to do my best to support Alex Rins, Joan Mir, Team SUZUKI ECSTAR and YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL to compete competitively until the end of the season.

“Thank you for your kind support.”

TEAM SUZUKI RACING TO CLOSE

Team Suzuki Press Office – December 1.

Re: www.suzuki-racing.com website

This is to inform you that the above titled website will be closed at the end of December 2022. For further information and updates from Suzuki, please visit www.globalsuzuki.com/motorcycle/ where you can find latest news including racing activities by Suzuki distributors nation by nation.

On the closure of the suzuki-racing.com site, the following related SNS pages, as well as the Team Suzuki Twitter and Instagram are also to be closed.

www.suzuki-racing.com

www.facebook.com/Team.Suzuki.Racing

www.youtube.com/user/SuzukiRacingNews

www.suzuki-motogp.com

www.facebook.com/suzukimotogp

www.youtube.com/suzukimotogp

The suzuki-racing.com site started in 1999, and has reported Suzuki Racing News event reports, news items and images, covering many of Suzuki’s brilliant racing achievements in all categories of motorcycle racing worldwide.

We take this opportunity to thank you for visiting and supporting the site for so many years.

Sincerely,

The www.suzuki-racing.com Team

Alex Rins Wins at the MotoGP Final Round

Team SUZUKI ECSTAR’s Alex Rins aboard the GSX-RR won in the MotoGPTM class of the FIM* Road Racing Grand Prix (MotoGP) final round held on 6 November 2022 at Valencia, Spain.

*Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme

Starting the race from the 5th starting grid, Rins got off to a good start, taking the hole shot and leading the race from the beginning with a steady run, and received the chequered flag without ever giving up top position. The team marked Suzuki’s last MotoGP race with a win.

Suzuki has participated in the GP500 class of the WGP, predecessor of MotoGP, from 1974, and has been participating as Team SUZUKI ECSTAR from 2015. Suzuki’s total record is 89 wins in GP500 and 8 wins in MotoGP, with 97 wins in total. We have also won the rider’s championship 6 times in GP500, and once in 2020 in MotoGP.

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all the Suzuki fans, as well as to all those involved, for their many years of dedicated support to our company’s motorcycle racing activities.