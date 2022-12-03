National Hare and Hound and West Hare Scrambles Racer Re-signed

Zane Roberts Factory 480 RR “I’m stoked to be back with the Beta USA team for the next two years! I’ve been with Beta for nearly four years now and have experienced considerable growth as a rider and racer in that time period, largely due to the support of the amazing team we have. While I’ve had some wins, and a fair share of podiums, I’ve still got a lot left to achieve in my career and I know that this team is more than capable of getting me there. From top to bottom, we’ve got a solid group of individuals who are all striving to see the best out of myself and my teammates. I’m excited to see what we can achieve in the years to come!”