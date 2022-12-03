National Hare and Hound and West Hare Scrambles Racer Re-signed

Beta Motorcycles announces that Zane Roberts has re-signed with Liqui Moly Beta Racing for another two years. The signing solidifies that Roberts will continue to compete in the National Hare and Hound and the West Hare Scrambles. Zane enjoyed a successful 2022 campaign on his Factory 480 RR. He has finished on the podium in more than half the events in both series. Roberts finished second for the overall point total in the West Hare Scrambles and 3rd in points for the National Hare & Hound.
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“I’m stoked to be back with the Beta USA team for the next two years! I’ve been with Beta for nearly four years now and have experienced considerable growth as a rider and racer in that time period, largely due to the support of the amazing team we have. While I’ve had some wins, and a fair share of podiums, I’ve still got a lot left to achieve in my career and I know that this team is more than capable of getting me there. From top to bottom, we’ve got a solid group of individuals who are all striving to see the best out of myself and my teammates. I’m excited to see what we can achieve in the years to come!”
Carlen Gardner
Team Manager
“Zane is a great asset to our team. He puts in the work and has a great attitude which compliments his talents as a rider. We are looking forward to having Zane remain a part of our race team for at least the next two years. “
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Viñales and Valentino Rossi had their work cut out for them in today’s GoPro Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland at the Sachsenring, but battled to a solid fourth and fifth place respectively […]
Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac came back from a tough start to finish sixth in last night’s drama-filled 450SX main event at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opener at the Angel Stadium […]
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Stilez Robertson delivered his first podium result of the season on Saturday with an impressive performance in front of a packed crowd at the iconic Daytona International Speedway. Only three […]