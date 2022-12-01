2022 NHRA National Champs Again

Most people would have probably assumed that Doug Gordon’s season was over after his intimidating crash during at Brainerd that destroyed his Beta Motorcycles Camaro. Gordon was able to walk away from the crash miraculously without severe injury. But with the mental toll of a crash like that no one would have blamed Gordon if had he decided to hang it up for the rest of the season to regroup. However, Gordon still had work to do and a season to finish. With the help of chassis builder Jonnie Lindberg, his Beta Motorcycles Camaro was back competing within two months. He made five starts after the crash and posted three wins and a runner-up which was good enough to beat out former champs Sean Bellemeur and Shane Westerfield to lock up Gordon’s second TAFC title.

“Coming into Pomona we were a lot less stressed than the Vegas Race. We knew the main pressure was on Shane’s side. We saw the 14-car field and knew how important it was going to be to get the #1 spot on the ladder. Once we had that (qualifying #1) accomplished, it made Saturday a more comfortable day. But, when Shane ended up on our side of the ladder, that gave him a better advantage. So we knew it would be a showdown on Sunday in the semi-finals. As we sat in the staging lanes suited in the car for 2nd round, we got the crazy news that he (Westerfield) had lost and we won. Such a great feeling to know we actually pulled off this amazing feat with Team Estrogen!” said Doug Gordon.

The moniker Team “Estrogen” was earned because his daughters Maddi and Macie perform the engine work on their Beta Motorcycle Top Alcohol Funny Car.

“It has been a fantastic time and an honor to sponsor the Gordon family these past three years. The 2022 Championship caps off a great season and Beta USA couldn’t be more proud of the team. This is a true family effort and their pride in racing shows. My staff and I, as well as all of our Beta dealers, are happy to be a part of it and look forward to the 2023 season!” – Beta USA President, Tim Pilg.