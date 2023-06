COMPLETE HARLEY-DAVIDSON HOMECOMING FESTIVAL MUSIC AND EVENT SCHEDULE RELEASED

Foo Fighters and Green Day Headline Music and Moto Fun July 13-16

MILWAUKEE (June 8, 2023) – A complete, detailed schedule for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, the biggest music-and-moto event to hit Milwaukee this summer, has been released. From July 13-16 events will take place at venues across the Milwaukee area, with music headliners Foo Fighters (July 15) and Green Day (July 14) set to perform on stage at Veterans Park on the Milwaukee lakefront to highlight the celebration of the 120th Anniversary of the world’s most desirable motorcycle brand.

Also scheduled to perform at Veterans Park on July 14 are Abby Jeanne, KennyHoopla, Phantogram, and The Cult, who replace Social Distortion on the ticket due to the recent postponement of their entire summer tour. On July 15, the schedule includes Ghost Hounds, White Reaper, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Cody Jinks. Newly announced is Matty Matheson’s Burger Build Off, where legendary chef, actor, author, and restauranteur Matty Matheson hosts a head-to-head cook-off to create the ultimate, show-stopping burger. Also, on hand each day at Veterans Park will be Nitro Circus, the most explosive crew in action sports with an action-packed freestyle motocross show, the hair-raising stunts of the Ives Brothers Wall of Death & Ball of Steel, an Airstream experience featuring the latest apparel from H-D Collections, food and beverage vendors, special merchandise and more family-friendly entertainment.

Other Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival events will take place at venues across the Milwaukee area, including the Harley-Davidson Museum, Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations (where licensed riders may demo new motorcycles), and at local Harley-Davidson dealerships. The weekend celebration will be capped off on Sunday, July 16, with the epic Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Motorcycle Parade through downtown Milwaukee.

From Friday, July 13, through Sunday, July 16, the Harley-Davidson Museum grounds will feature food and beverage vendors, a H.O.G. Member Check-In, a display of 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including the newly announced CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide models. Plus, demo ride opportunities with LiveWire, Stacyc and Serial 1 electric vehicles, the Division BMX Stunt Show, custom and vintage motorcycle shows, and free evening musical entertainment.

Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in suburban Menomonee Falls will host demos of 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, factory tours, and Police Skills Riding Demonstrations. Six Harley-Davidson dealerships in the Milwaukee area will host special events.

THURSDAY, JULY 13

H-D Museum

HARLEY-DAVIDSON MUSEUM

10AM–8PM

HARLEY-DAVIDSON SHOP & FACTORY SHOP

10AM–9PM

CAN ROOM AT MOTOR BAR & RESTAURANT

10AM–10:30PM

MOTOR BAR & RESTAURANT

11AM–9PM

FOOD TRUCKS

11AM–10:30PM

OFFICIAL H.O.G. MEMBER CHECK-IN

10AM–8PM

THE GARAGE – PRODUCT SHOWROOM

2023 MODELS

10AM–8PM

LIVEWIRE DISPLAY & DEMOS

10AM–4PM

STACYC DISPLAY & DEMOS

10AM–4PM

SERIAL 1 DISPLAY & DEMOS

10AM–4PM

V-TWIN VISIONARY SPEED & STYLE ANNIVERSARY SHOWCASE

11AM–5PM

DIVISION BMX STUNT SHOW

12PM

2PM

4PM

LIVE MUSIC

AMERICAN PROGRESS

5PM

LIVE MUSIC

THE WAR HIPPIES

7PM

LIVE MUSIC

HAIRBALL

9PM

H-D Powertrain Operations

HARLEY-DAVIDSON MODEL YEAR 2023 DEMOS

10AM–5PM

FACTORY TOURS & EXPERIENCES

10AM–3PM

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

10AM–5PM

RETAIL

POWERTRAIN OPERATIONS & 120TH MERCHANDISE

10AM–5PM

POLICE SKILLS RIDING DEMONSTRATIONS

10AM–5PM

Community Events

BONFIRE ON THE BEACH

6PM–9PM

H.O.G. 40TH CELEBRATION EVENT

5PM–9PM

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Veterans Park

BOX OFFICE

1PM–10PM

FOOD & BEVERAGE VENDORS

2PM–10:45PM

H-D & ARTIST MERCHANDISE

2PM–11PM

H-D COLLECTIONS AIRSTREAM

2PM–8PM

THE DEL MAR EXPERIENCE PRESENTED BY LIVEWIRE

2PM–8PM

WALL OF DEATH

2PM–2:20PM

4:35PM–4:55PM

6:45PM–7:15PM

HARLEY-DAVIDSON AND LIVEWIRE JUMPSTART

2PM–8PM

NITRO CIRCUS

2:30PM–3:10PM

5:05PM–5:35PM

7:15PM–7:45PM

BALL OF STEEL

3:20PM–3:35PM

5:55PM-6:10PM

8:00PM–8:15PM

LIVE MUSIC

ABBY JEANNE

3PM–3:30PM

LIVE MUSIC

KENNYHOOPLA

4PM–4:45PM

LIVE MUSIC

PHANTOGRAM

5:15PM–6:15PM

LIVE MUSIC

THE CULT

7PM–8PM

LIVE MUSIC

GREEN DAY

8:45PM–10:45PM

H-D Museum

HARLEY-DAVIDSON MUSEUM

10AM–8PM

HARLEY-DAVIDSON SHOP & FACTORY SHOP

10AM–9PM

CAN ROOM AT MOTOR BAR & RESTAURANT

10AM–10PM

MOTOR BAR & RESTAURANT

11AM–9PM

FOOD TRUCKS

11AM–9:30PM

OFFICIAL H.O.G. MEMBER CHECK-IN

10AM–8PM

THE GARAGE – PRODUCT SHOWROOM

2023 MODELS

10AM–8PM

LIVEWIRE DISPLAY & DEMOS

10AM–4PM

STACYC DISPLAY & DEMOS

10AM–4PM

SERIAL 1 DISPLAY & DEMOS

10AM–4PM

V-TWIN VISIONARY PERFORMANCE MOTORCYCLE SHOW

11AM–5PM

DIVISION BMX STUNT SHOW

12PM

1PM

4PM

FLAT OUT FRIDAY BOONIE BIKE RACE

2PM

LIVE MUSIC

GOD’S OUTLAW

5PM

LIVE MUSIC

THE JIMMYS

6PM

LIVE MUSIC

THE NOW BAND

8PM

H-D Powertrain Operations

HARLEY-DAVIDSON MODEL YEAR 2023 DEMOS

10AM–5PM

FACTORY TOURS

9AM–3PM

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

10AM–5PM

RETAIL

POWERTRAIN OPERATIONS & 120TH MERCHANDISE

10AM–5PM

POLICE SKILLS RIDING DEMONSTRATIONS

11:30AM

1:30PM

2:30PM

4PM

JOHNSONVILLE BIG TASTE GRILL

11AM–3PM

Community Events

DOWN UNDER DISCO

7PM–10PM

BASTILLE DAYS

11AM–11:30PM

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Veterans Park

BOX OFFICE

1PM–10PM

FOOD & BEVERAGE VENDORS

2PM–10:45PM

H-D & ARTIST MERCHANDISE

2PM–11PM

H-D COLLECTIONS AIRSTREAM

2PM–8PM

THE DEL MAR EXPERIENCE PRESENTED BY LIVEWIRE

2PM–8PM

WALL OF DEATH

2PM–2:20PM

4:35PM–4:55PM

6:45PM–7:15PM

HARLEY-DAVIDSON AND LIVEWIRE JUMPSTART

2PM–8PM

NITRO CIRCUS

2:30PM–3:10PM

5:05PM–5:35PM

7:15PM–7:45PM

BALL OF STEEL

3:20PM–3:35PM

5:55PM-6:10PM

8:00PM–8:15PM

MATTY MATHESON’S BURGER BUILD OFF

6:15PM–7PM

LIVE MUSIC

GHOST HOUNDS

3PM–3:30PM

LIVE MUSIC

WHITE REAPER

4PM–4:45PM

LIVE MUSIC

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS

5:15PM–6:15PM

LIVE MUSIC

CODY JINKS

7PM–8PM

LIVE MUSIC

FOO FIGHTERS

8:45PM–10:45PM

H-D Museum

HARLEY-DAVIDSON MUSEUM

10AM–8PM

HARLEY-DAVIDSON SHOP & FACTORY SHOP

10AM–9PM

CAN ROOM AT MOTOR BAR & RESTAURANT

10AM–10PM

MOTOR BAR & RESTAURANT

11AM–9PM

FOOD TRUCKS

11AM–9:30PM

OFFICIAL H.O.G. MEMBER CHECK-IN

10AM–8PM

THE GARAGE – PRODUCT SHOWROOM

2023 MODELS

10AM–8PM

LIVEWIRE DISPLAY & DEMOS

10AM–4PM

STACYC DISPLAY & DEMOS

10AM–4PM

SERIAL 1 DISPLAY & DEMOS

10AM–4PM

MAMA TRIED & FRIENDS MOTORCYCLE SHOW

11AM–5PM

DIVISION BMX STUNT SHOW

11:30AM

2PM

4PM

AMCA BADGER HERITAGE CHAPTER VINTAGE MOTORCYCLE FIELD GAMES

12PM

LIVE MUSIC

CACTUS BROTHERS

5PM

LIVE MUSIC

RUSTBUCKET

6PM

LIVE MUSIC

ROAD TRIP

8PM

H-D Powertrain Operations

HARLEY-DAVIDSON MODEL YEAR 2023 DEMOS

10AM–5PM

FACTORY TOURS

9AM–3PM

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

10AM–5PM

RETAIL

POWERTRAIN OPERATIONS & 120TH MERCHANDISE

10AM–5PM

POLICE SKILLS RIDING DEMONSTRATIONS

11:30AM

1:30PM

2:30PM

4PM

JOHNSONVILLE BIG TASTE GRILL

11AM–3PM

Community Events

BIKES ON THE BLOCK, BLOCK PARTY

11AM–3PM

BASTILLE DAYS

11AM–11:30PM

SUNDAY, JULY 16

H-D Museum

H.O.G. COFFEE FUEL UP!

9AM–10AM

HARLEY-DAVIDSON MUSEUM

10AM–5PM

HARLEY-DAVIDSON SHOP & FACTORY SHOP

10:30AM–5:30PM

CAN ROOM AT MOTOR BAR & RESTAURANT

10AM–5PM

MOTOR BAR & RESTAURANT

11AM–5PM

FOOD TRUCKS

11AM–9:30PM

OFFICIAL H.O.G. MEMBER CHECK-IN

10AM–5PM

THE GARAGE – PRODUCT SHOWROOM

2023 MODELS

10AM–5PM

LIVEWIRE DISPLAY & DEMOS

10AM–4PM

STACYC DISPLAY & DEMOS

10AM–4PM

SERIAL 1 DISPLAY & DEMOS

10AM–4PM

MAMA TRIED & FRIENDS MOTORCYCLE SHOW

11AM–5PM

LIVE MUSIC

THE TOYS

11AM

DIVISION BMX STUNT SHOW

11:30AM

12:30PM

1:30PM

4PM

LIVE MUSIC

REBEL GRACE

1PM

FLAT OUT FRIDAY BOONIE BIKE RACE

2PM

H-D Powertrain Operations

HARLEY-DAVIDSON MODEL YEAR 2023 DEMOS

10AM–2PM

FACTORY TOURS

9AM–2PM

Factory Tours at Pilgrim Road Powertrain Operations where the iconic heartbeat of Harley-Davidson powertrains are made. The tour will highlight the assembly line, powder coat process, cold testing, and steel and aluminum machining.​

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

10AM–2PM

RETAIL

POWERTRAIN OPERATIONS & 120TH MERCHANDISE

10AM–2PM

POLICE SKILLS RIDING DEMONSTRATIONS

11:30AM

1PM

Community Events

BASTILLE DAYS

11AM–8PM

H-D 120TH MOTORCYCLE PARADE

SPECTATING HOURS

1PM–2:30PM