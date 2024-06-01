GNCC Jon Johnson excited to be healed up and back to racing

East Coast Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team rider, Jon Johnson, is ready to race after being sidelined due to an injury sustained during the second round of the GNCC. Now healthy Johnson is eager to get back to racing and finish off the season strong. However, instead of racing in the XC2 class, Johnson will be going up a class and making his return to the season in the XC1 class aboard a Factory 390 RR at the Mason-Dixon GNCC. “I’m excited to be healed up and back to racing. I am feeling comfortable with the Factory 390 RR even though I’ve only had a few weeks on it.” Johnson said. “I can not thank everyone involved enough for helping me get prepared with the new bike.” “With Jon returning from his injury, he and the team discussed our options. We agreed to take this opportunity to have Jon race the XC1 class to get his feet wet with the big boys and learn the 4-stroke bikes. We have been working hard on developing the 4-stroke models with the help of Supercross and we are excited for Jon to go out and get some experience in the XC1 class and show what the Beta Factory 390 RR is capable of.” said Carlen Gardner Race Team Manager.