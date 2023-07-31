More 2024 Ducati: Unmistakable Style and Maximum Fun

Unmistakable style and maximum fun defines Ducati for 2024 with the introduction of even more new models. Ducati pays tribute to the motorcycle that changed the world of two wheels with the lightest ever Monster, the 2024 Ducati Monster 30th Anniversario and the original recipe 2024 Ducati Monster Plus. Delivering remarkable performance and evoking unique emotions the 2024 Ducati Multistrada V2S and 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE is sure to be a hit. Plus not to be left out, the controversial and contentious Ducati eBike range expands for 2024 with the eye watering priced ($16,000) 2024 Ducati Powerstage RR Limited Edition bicycle plus returning TK-01RR, TK-01RR Limited Edition, MIG-S, and Futa eBikes.

The 2024 Ducati Monster 30th Anniversario steals the show with this 2nd release of 2024 Ducati’s. Ducati celebrates 30 years of the Monster with a model in a numbered series limited to 500 units. It’s the lightest Monster ever due to benchmark components that enhance its sportiness and dynamic qualities as a sporty engine, being perfect for road use with a chassis derived from the Superbike. With wide handlebars and no fairing the Ducati Monster has always remaining faithful to the original idea with unmistakable style and maximum fun on the road.

The Monster, a modern reinterpretation of the original recipe and the Monster 30th Anniversario is equipped with components that, in addition to enhancing its appearance, also improve its dynamic qualities and allow it to arrive at a curb weight of 405.7 lbs (184 kg), or 8.8 lbs (4 kg) less than the standard model. Featuring fully adjustable Öhlins suspension, Brembo Stylema front calipers and front brake discs aluminum flanges, brand-new forged rims, Launch Control which ensures lightning-fast starts and a lithium battery.

Monster 30th Anniversario key features: Li-Ion battery, Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires, Front cowl, Passenger seat cover, Dedicated bike cover, Brembo front brake setup; 12.6 in (320 mm) discs with aluminum inner flanges, Stylema monobloc calipers, radial master cylinder and sintered pads, Riding Modes (3 configurations) recalibrated according to the new chassis. New Wet Riding Mode, Forged Aluminum wheels (-1.86 kg/- 4.1 lb vs Monster cast wheels), Öhlins steering damper, Öhlins NIX30 fork , Öhlins rear shock, Street-legal Termignoni slip-on, “30th Anniversario” celebrative livery with Tricolor style, Plate with bike name and number (XXX/500), Dedicated dashboard animation at the key-on and Sport rider seat shape with logo.

See all the new 2024 Ducati and 1989 Ducati – 2023 Ducati’s right here on Total Motorcycle today. The best, the biggest and the boldest unbiased motorcycle website on the internet and trust us, it’s not easy being unbiased in a cancel culture society.

Stay tuned this week for our legendary Total Motorcycle Sturgis 2023 Motorcycle Guide as well!

Monster 30th Anniversario: Ducati Celebrates the Motorcycle Symbol of the Naked World

The Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer pays tribute to the motorcycle that changed the world of two wheels with a special model

The Monster 30th Anniversario version features a tricolor livery celebrating Made in Italy and will be produced in a limited and numbered series of 500 units

North America will have the exclusive opportunity to own fewer than 100 of these limited edition units

It is the lightest Monster ever due to benchmark components that enhance its sportiness and dynamic qualities



Ducati celebrates 30 years of the Monster with a model in a numbered series limited to 500 units. The Monster 30th Anniversario version is the Bologna-based manufacturer’s tribute to a motorcycle that revolutionized the world of two wheels and which since 1993 has won over the passion of more than 350,000 Monsteristi all over the world.



The Monster has always been this: a sporty engine, perfect for road use, with a chassis derived from the Superbike, wide handlebars and no fairing. An idea as simple as it is effective made it possible to create the motorcycle that reinvented the naked segment and has evolved several times over the years while always remaining faithful to the original idea.



This special version also maintains the iconic features of the Monster models: an unmistakable style and maximum fun on the road. Its true nature emerges at first glance thanks to the Tricolor 30th Anniversary livery inspired by the sportiest Monsters of the past. This livery celebrates Made in Italy, of which Ducati is an ambassador, and is embellished by the gold color of the rims, specially made for this model, and of the Öhlins NIX30 fork. Other distinctive elements of this model are a seat embellished with an embroidered 30-year logo and the dedicated animation of the dashboard that starts when the ignition is switched on. Finally, each motorcycle is made unique by a plate on the upper clamp with the model’s name, number, certificate of authenticity, and dedicated motorcycle cover.



The Monster 30th Anniversario is equipped with components that, in addition to enhancing its appearance, also improve its dynamic qualities and allow it to arrive at a curb weight of 405.7 lbs (184 kg), or 8.8 lbs (4 kg) less than the standard model, already the benchmark in the category for lightness. This milestone is even more important if we consider that components, and therefore weight, such as the steering damper and the windshield have been added compared to the standard model.



The Monster, a modern reinterpretation of the original recipe, is a light, easy-to-handle, fast motorcycle. It is powered by the Testastretta 11° engine, a liquid-cooled 4-valve twin-cylinder with desmodromic timing and 111 horsepower. From a maintenance perspective, the engine is exceptionally dependable and requires minimal attention,, thanks to main intervals spread over time (9,000 mi for oil changes and 18,000 mi for valve clearance checks). It has a full power delivery curve at all revs, especially at medium-low revs, the most used on the road. This means a more responsive engine, which results into greater riding enjoyment.



Extremely functional and effective, the new Monster chassis transfers the Ducati Superbikes’ inspiring principles to a road bike. The engine is load-bearing, and a Front Frame is connected to it which conceptually recalls that of the Panigale V4.



The fully adjustable Öhlins suspension boasts a fork that is 1.3 lbs (0.6 kg) lighter than the one used on the Monster and Monster +, improving the feeling and increasing ground clearance and consequently lean angle. The sporty suspension setup of the Monster 30th Anniversario provides immense fun while riding on various terrains, including circuit tracks. The Öhlins equipment, along with an adjustable steering damper, enhances precision and stability at higher speeds.



The braking system features Brembo Stylema front calipers (-.88 lbs than the ones on the Monster) and aluminum flanges for the 12.6 in (320 mm) front brake discs (1.1 lbs lighter than standard on the Monster). It makes the Monster 30th Anniversario perform better in braking and nimbler thanks to a reduction of inertia at the front end. The bike’s agile character is further improved thanks to the brand-new forged rims, which reduce unsprung weight by 4.1 lbs (1.86 kg), decreasing the moment of inertia of the front wheel by 21.8% and the rear by 26.9%.



The electronics of the Monster are at the top of the segment. Standard equipment includes ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control and Ducati Wheelie Control, all of which can be adjusted to different levels of intervention. The sporty character of the new Monster 30th Anniversario is also highlighted by the Launch Control which ensures lightning-fast starts. This top-of-the-range motorcycle equipment, which also includes the adoption of a lithium battery that contributes to the reduction of the total weight of the motorcycle, allows the Monster 30th Anniversario to express its performance safely.



The three Riding Modes – Sport, Road and Wet – allow the Monster’s character to be shaped according to the rider’s tastes and needs. Everything is easily managed through the handlebar controls and the 4.3″ color TFT dashboard, featuring racing graphics that recall those of the Panigale V4, with a large rev counter and a complete set of information on the left, including that of the engaged gear.



Main model equipment

“30th Anniversario” celebrative livery with Tricolor style*

Plate with bike name and number (XXX/500)*

Dedicated dashboard animation at the key-on*

Sport rider seat shape with logo*

937 cm3 Testastretta 11° engine

Max Power: 111 hp @ 9.250 rpm

Max torque: 68.7 lb-ft (9,5 kgm) @ 6.500 rpm

Street-legal Termignoni slip-on*

Kerb weight: 405.7 lbs (184 kg) *

Aluminum front frame

Lightened, GFRP subframe

Aluminum swingarm

Öhlins steering damper*

Öhlins NIX30 fork *

Öhlins rear shock *

Forged Aluminum wheels (-1.86 kg/- 4.1 lb vs Monster cast wheels) *

Front and rear mudguards in carbon fiber*

Full-LED lighting system with sweeping indicators

Color, 4.3” TFT cockpit with fuel level and gear indicator

Riding Modes (3 configurations) recalibrated according to the new chassis. New Wet Riding Mode *

Cornering ABS on 3 levels, with front-only mode

DTC (8 levels) and DWC (4 levels)

Launch Control (3 levels)

Brembo front brake setup; 12.6 in (320 mm) discs with aluminum inner flanges, Stylema monobloc calipers, radial master cylinder and sintered pads*

Hydraulic clutch command, radial master cylinder

Seat height: 33.07 in (840 mm)

DQS up/down

Li-Ion battery*

Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires*

Front cowl*

Passenger seat cover*

Dedicated bike cover*

Certificate of Authenticity*

*Exclusive equipment for Monster 30th Anniversario

New Black on Black Livery for the Panigale V2: When Boldness Meets Performance

The Borgo Panigale twin-cylinder super sports bike ensures an exhilarating and high-performance experience on the track while maintaining maximum safety

With the Panigale family, Ducati offers all enthusiasts the most sophisticated technological solutions, derived directly from the world of racing

The Panigale V2 becomes even bolder with the new Black on Black Livery, soon available in dealerships



The Panigale V2 effortlessly fuses sportiness and elegance, instantly capturing attention with its powerful presence. Crafted by Ducati technicians through extensive research, this super sports bike from Borgo Panigale offers track riding enthusiasts an unparalleled experience, delivering remarkable performance and evoking a range of unique emotions.



The Panigale V2, characterized by compact and muscular lines, is equipped with sophisticated electronics, designed to let the rider exploit its performance in total safety. The new standard Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tires also confirm the true sports bike DNA.



For 2024, Ducati updates the color range of the Panigale V2 with a new Black on Black Livery, which accompanies the classic Ducati Red.



The new livery enhances the bold character of the Panigale V2. The predominance of dark matte grey is intercut with glossy black elements for a refined final combination. The livery is completed by the Panigale V2 logo and the red details on the tank, fairings and wheels. Another new feature introduced with the Black on Black Livery is the seat, with renewed graphics and materials.



The Panigale V2 stands as a compact yet muscular motorcycle that seamlessly combines a powerful presence with a streamlined design. Its essential aesthetics and unmistakable profiles effortlessly convey a sense of power, while still retaining the characteristic elegance found in Ducati sports bikes. The bike’s design showcases its Monocoque frame, with carefully crafted surfaces that accentuate the contours of the Superquadro twin-cylinder engine. At the front, the dominant features are the dual air intakes seamlessly integrated with the full-LED headlamp. Adding to the bike’s allure, the “double layer” fairing incorporates a primary fairing that gracefully extends to envelop the fuel tank, complemented by a secondary fairing serving as an air extractor. This design choice offers the typical essentiality of Ducati sports bikes, emphasizing elegance and uniqueness.



A sporty style that integrates fully with the power expressed by the Panigale V2 engine, the 955 cc Superquadro twin-cylinder. The Superquadro is as enjoyable to ride on the road as it is powerful and responsive on the track, with its 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and a torque value of 76.7 ft-lbs. (104 Nm) at 9,000 rpm.



Safety and total bike control are always guaranteed by the electronic equipment of the Panigale V2, based on the use of the 6-axis inertial platform. The electronic package includes ABS Cornering EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2 and finally Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO, which helps the rider to optimize the stability of their Ducati in extreme cornering conditions.



Together with the celebratory Panigale V2 Bayliss, the Panigale V2 is the only twin-cylinder in Ducati’s Panigale range.

Multistrada V2 S With New Black & Street Grey Livery, Perfect for Daily Adventures and the Joy of Exploring the World on Two Wheels

The Multistrada V2 S, a dynamic twin-cylinder motorcycle from the renowned Ducati Multistrada family, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year

Intuitive, comfortable and technologically advanced, it is the bike designed to fully enjoy every adventure

For 2024, the Multistrada V2 S color range is updated with the new Thrilling Black & Street Grey livery, available in dealerships this Fall

Every journey becomes an unforgettable memory with the Multistrada V2 S, the ideal gateway to enter the Ducati tourer universe. Light, with its full-bodied and usable engine and with high-quality standard equipment, it is a motorcycle born to experience exciting adventures; in addition, it is just at ease in urban use thanks to a refined chassis that ensures a smooth ride and an always-responsive reaction to rider input.



For 2024, the Multistrada V2 S updates the color range with the new Thrilling Black & Street Grey livery, which joins the classic Ducati Red color scheme. The livery enhances the sporty spirit of the Multistrada with a color scheme that alternates the elegance of Street Grey with the energy of the GP19 Red. Completing the look are the red wheel rims and the new graphics of the model name.



The Multistrada V2 S boasts a significant focus on ergonomics, with Ducati engineers meticulously crafting features to enhance rider comfort. With its 32.7 in (830 mm) seat height providing easy ground contact and thoughtfully positioned footpegs accommodating taller riders, the bike ensures maximum comfort, allowing enthusiasts to fully immerse themselves in the exhilaration of daily travel experiences.

Whether long distances or short daily trips, the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11 ° twin-cylinder engine, robust and manageable in any situation, always guarantees riding pleasure. The Testastretta delivers maximum power of 113 hp at 9,000 rpm and maximum torque of 72.3 ft-lb (10 kgm) at 6,750 rpm.



High-level electronics complete the configuration of the Multistrada V2 S. The package includes ABS Cornering, Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Ducati Traction Control. Compared to the standard version, the Multistrada V2 S is also fitted as standard with Cruise Control, Ducati Quick Shift Up & Down (DQS) and a dashboard with 5” color TFT screen. Present on both the V2 and V2 S models are the 4 Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro), a technology that first appeared on a motorcycle on a Multistrada in 2010.



To make the travel experience of every enthusiast unique, Ducati Performance has created a series of high-quality accessories that enhance both the touring spirit and the urban character of the Multistrada V2 S. All the accessories can be viewed in the “Configurator” section of the Ducati.com website, where there is also a wide selection of garments designed for tackling long journeys in any weather condition.

Powerstage RR Limited Edition: The First Carbon-Framed Ducati e-MTB

The Germany MotoGP in Sachsenring hosts the debut of the e-enduro model with carbon fiber frame, geometric solutions and components for category-topping performance

The livery designed by Aldo Drudi, in collaboration with the Centro Stile Ducati, is inspired by the official team’s Desmosedici GP23, enhancing the unique character of this e-mtb produced in a limited edition of 230 numbered units

The e-MTB range for 2024 expands with the introduction of the Powerstage RR Limited Edition, Ducati’s most exclusive e-enduro model developed to tackle the most extreme off-road conditions. The name Powerstage, in fact, recalls a new type of special stage recently introduced in the e-enduro circuits which consists in tackling, in addition to the classic downhill stages, a technical uphill route, testing both the skills of athletes competing in the races and the performance level of the vehicle.



Powerstage RR Limited Edition is a concentration of technology and advanced components, defined by eliminating compromises with the aim of offering maximum performance.



The “full carbon” frame has undergone lengthy testing on the toughest routes with a single goal: to guarantee maximum performance in the enduro field. The choices on the arrangement of the carbon layers and on the types of fiber intertwining are the result of FEA (Finite Element Analysis) analysis which allows identifying the points subject to greater stress, which therefore requires greater strength. More attention to stiffness has been given to the steering area, the rear chain stay and the engine area reinforced by two ribs (T-Ribs).



On the frame there are many other high-quality functional details, such as the passage of internal cables, protected by a steering stop system (T-Stopper), bearings on the joints, in direct contact with the carbon without the use of bushings and an asymmetrical rear chain stay, which in addition to a captivating design offers better responsiveness and uphill traction.



The geometric solutions adopted make the Powerstage RR extremely fast and stable on the roughest routes. The verticalized 78° seat tube angle allows the rider to assume an optimal position in the saddle on technical uphill sections, and a slack 64° head tube angle helps to overcome any obstacle at top speeds.



The new Shimano EP801 drive unit represents a benchmark for the category and maintains the native characteristics of the EP8: 250 Watts of nominal power and 85 Nm of torque, always delivered with the utmost fluidity and naturalness over a wider cadence range than ever before. The new system features two preconfigured assistance profiles: “long ride”, to favour autonomy on long tours and “fast ride”, to enjoy maximum performance on shorter outings. By means of the “Fine Tune” mode present on the Shimano “E-Tube Project” app, it is possible to create your own profiles thanks to the extensive possibilities for customizing the electric assistance. The removable 630Wh Shimano battery is positioned inside the “verticalized” downtube in order to lower the centre of gravity, improving the balance of the bike.



The Öhlins RXF38 m.2 air fork (7.1 in travel) and the Öhlins m.2 spring shock absorber with TTX technology (6.7 in travel) are fully adjustable in both rebound and compression, at high and low speeds, ensuring precision riding and stability.



The SRAM GX AXS 12-speed wireless rear electronic shifting provides immediate and precise gear-shifts at all times. The Braking First brakes with customized Ducati Corse levers and 8 in (203 mm) thick .12 in (3 mm) discs are among the most powerful currently on the market.



The Crankbrothers Synthesis wheels with differentiated format (29” front, 27.5” rear) with variable thickness carbon rims help to further improve steering precision, guaranteeing an excellent weight/strength ratio. The tires are Pirelli Scorpion Enduro S on the front and Pirelli Scorpion EMTB-S on the rear to offer maximum grip and adherence.



The equipment is completed by a telescopic seat post, a Renthal carbon handlebar and a Fizik saddle with a special integrated tool holder.



Giorgio Favaretto, Head of e-Bicycle Business – “Ducati’s pedal assisted bicycle project took shape with the launch of the MIG-RR, the first e-mtb produced in collaboration with Thok E-Bikes. In 2022 the range of E-Bikes has been made even more complete and performing. Today, with the new Powerstage RR, Ducati strengthens its presence in the premium-range e-mountain bike segment, aimed at even more demanding bikers.”



The livery designed by Aldo Drudi in collaboration with the Centro Stile Ducati is inspired by the Desmosedici GP23 of the official MotoGP team, enhancing the unique character of this e-mtb produced in a limited edition of 230 numbered units, a figure that recalls the denomination of the racing bike.