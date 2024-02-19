More Triumph Tiger Roar for 2024!

Happy Presidents Day 2024 for all our American readers and Happy Family Day for our Canadian’s! In the US it’s 260 left until Election 2024, will America see a new President? But what is new today is Triumph new Tiger 1200 range for 2024! Introducing the 2024 Triumph Tiger 1200GT Pro, Tiger 1200GT Explorer, Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer. With more power, more refinement, more comfort, more long-distance touring capability, more ground clearance and more seat high adjustment! It’s a…win-win-win-win-win-win-win…I lost track, let’s just say it’s a big win for adventure motorcyclists!
Check out all the new 2024 Triumph Tiger’s today, from the newest 1200 and 900 to a 850 right here on Total Motorcycle right here:
– 2024 Triumph Tiger 1200GT Pro – New model
– 2024 Triumph Tiger 1200GT Explorer – Revised
– 2024 Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro – New model
– 2024 Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer – Revised
– 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Aragón Edition
– 2024 Triumph Tiger 900GT Aragón Edition
– 2024 Triumph Tiger 900GT – New model
– 2024 Triumph Tiger 900GT Pro – New model
– 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro – New model
– 2024 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
TRIUMPH REVEALS NEW TIGER 1200 UPDATES FOR 2024
- The Tiger 1200 family is even more advanced and refined for 2024
- Updated T-Plane triple engine delivers more refinement and superior low speed control
- Enhanced all-day comfort for long-distance touring capability
- Even more capability with increased cornering ground clearance on GT models
- Active Preload Reduction across the range, giving up to 20mm seat height reduction
Triumph Motorcycles has revealed new features and enhancements for its Tiger 1200 family for 2024, making the range even more advanced and refined. The updates include further refinements to the engine, enhanced comfort and ergonomics, improved cornering ground clearance, reduced seat height with Active Preload Reduction and distinctive new colours.
Triumph’s 1160cc triple engine now delivers an even more refined riding experience, with superior low speed control, whilst retaining the exciting and unmistakable triple character from its T plane crank.
With changes to the crankshaft, alternator rotor and balancer to increase engine inertia, plus some associated engine calibration changes, the Triumph engineering team has been able to create a smoother and more precise low rev torque delivery. Customers will be able to feel the increased smoothness while accelerating or decelerating, especially at low speeds. An updated clutch design will also mean that riders experience a smoother engagement when changing into first gear,
Triumph has also enhanced the all-day comfort of the Tiger 1200 for customers looking for long-distance touring capability. The engine itself is now even smoother and more refined, thanks to a revised engine balancing strategy, which improves comfort through all the key rider touchpoints.
The dampened handlebars and risers, which have proven so popular in the Explorer models, have also been introduced to the GT Pro and Rally Pro, delivering a smoother ride with increased mirror visibility.
The rider seat has been re-designed with a flatter profile, providing more space for the rider which will help reduce fatigue on longer trips. The accessory low seat, which reduces the seat position by 20mm to give a lowest seat height of 830mm on the GT Pro and 855mm on the Rally Pro, has also been designed to be significantly more comfortable. A longer clutch lever has also been introduced, providing increased space for riders’ fingers adding further comfort especially on longer journeys.
Triumph has also increased the cornering ground clearance of the Tiger 1200 GT Pro and GT Explorer models, by lifting the footpeg positions and moving them closer to the bike. The new Active Preload Reduction feature, which was revealed in August 2023, offers the rider greater confidence by reducing the rear suspension preload as the Tiger 1200 slows to a stop, lowering the seat height by up to 20mm, simply by pressing the ‘Home’ button on the switch cube for one second.
The Tiger 1200 is now available in four variants, with new colours for 2024. The Tiger 1200 GT Pro and GT Explorer, tailor made for the perfect road-focused adventure ride, are now available in eye-catching Carnival Red, as well as the previous options of Snowdonia White and Sapphire Black. The Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and Rally Explorer, perfect for an all-terrain adventure, are available in stylish new Matt Sandstorm, and Jet Black options, as well as the popular Matt Khaki.
Chief Product Officer Steve Sargent said: “The updates to the Tiger 1200 range for 2024 will deliver an even more refined ride, broadening its global appeal. While the current generation model has already made a big impact on this segment, more than doubling annual sales of the Tiger 1200 around the globe, our world-class engineering team is always looking for new ways to refine and enhance every model.
“By listening to customer feedback and integrating some of the new enhancements already revealed in the new Tiger 900, this range of updates come together to deliver a significant improvement to the riding experience.”
First launched in 2021, the latest generation Tiger 1200 was designed to be the world’s most capable, agile and manoeuvrable large capacity adventure motorcycle. Since then, the Tiger 1200 range has seen global sales success, and the Tiger 1200 GT Explorer with its 30 litre tank, was even the bike of choice for Enduro World Champion Ivan Cervantes when he took the Guinness World Records title for riding the greatest distance in 24 hours on a motorcycle.
TIGER 1200 FAMILY
- Tiger 1200 GT family; tailor made for the perfect road-focused adventure ride, with 19” front and 18” rear cast aluminium wheels
– Tiger 1200 GT Pro (20 litre tank)
– Tiger 1200 GT Explorer (30 litre tank)
- Tiger 1200 Rally family; tailor made for the perfect all-terrain adventure, with 21” front and 18” rear tubeless spoked wheels
– Tiger 1200 Rally Pro (20 litre tank)
– Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer (30 litre tank)
TRANSFORMATION IN WEIGHT, CAPABILITY AND SPECIFICATION
- Dedicated wheel dimensions for enhanced capability tailored to the ride
– 21” front / 18” rear tubeless spoked set-up for off-road supremacy
(Rally Pro & Rally Explorer)
– 19” front / 18” rear cast aluminium set-up for dynamic road riding capability (GT Pro & GT Explorer)
- Large fuel tank capacities
– 20 litre (GT Pro & Rally Pro)
– 30 litre (GT Explorer & Rally Explorer)
- Light weight chassis and class-leading specification of equipment
– Lightweight frame with bolt-on rear aluminium subframe and pillion hangers
– Light and strong ‘tri-link’ swingarm
– Category-leading Brembo Stylema® monobloc brakes plus optimised cornering ABS with IMU
– Advanced Showa semi-active suspension set-up tuned for maximum road and off-road capability
- Slim waist and compact overall design
- Rider ergonomics designed for a comfortable and stable ride
- Adjustable seat height, which can be lowered even further with an accessory low seat
T-PLANE TRIPLE ENGINE ADVANTAGE
- 150PS at 9,000rpm and 130Nm at 7,000rpm.
- Unique T-plane triple crank with uneven firing order
– Enhanced low down tractability and responsiveness
– Exciting and engaging mid-range to top-end response and feel
- Characterful and distinctive soundtrack
- Lightweight low maintenance shaft drive
COMPREHENSIVE TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
- Triumph Blind Spot Radar System, developed in partnership with Continental (GT Explorer and Rally Explorer only)
- Showa semi-active suspension set-up for dynamic rider control
- 7” TFT instruments with integrated My Triumph Connectivity System
- Optimised Cornering Traction Control with IMU
- Up to six riding modes
- Keyless system, including ignition, steering lock and fuel cap
- LED lighting with DRL, plus Adaptive Cornering Lights
- Triumph Shift Assist as standard
- Heated grips and seats (heated seats standard on GT Explorer & Rally Explorer only)
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (standard on GT Explorer & Rally Explorer only)
- Hill Hold
DEDICATED TIGER 1200 ACCESSORY RANGE
- 50+ Genuine Triumph Accessories for capability, comfort, style, technology and protection
- Full luggage systems – all hard luggage developed in partnership with Givi
– Trekker panniers – moulded luggage, side/corner opening
– 52 litre Trekker twin helmet top box with upholstered passenger backrest
– Expedition panniers – alloy luggage, top opening
– 42 litre Expedition top box with two-piece passenger backrest
- Comprehensive protective range
– Precision engineered tubular stainless-steel engine and tank protection
- Heated seating options
– Rider, pillion, standard height and low seat options
- Triumph Sena Bluetooth communication system
– Dedicated partnership with the leading motorcycle communication brand, Triumph Sena headset featuring a new Harman Kardon sound system
PRICE & SERVICE
- Three years unlimited mileage warranty, with the option to extend
- High service intervals: 10,000 miles (16,000 km) / 12 months
- Competitively priced, starting at £17,295 for the Tiger 1200 GT Pro
ON THE ROAD
- Customers can find out more at triumphmotorcycles.co.uk or place an order with their local Triumph dealer, with the new models arriving in dealerships from end of April 2024.
ABOUT TRIUMPH
- First established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles celebrated 120 years of motorcycle manufacture in 2022. For more than three decades, Triumph Motorcycles has been based in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and has produced iconic bikes that perfectly blend authentic design, character, charisma, and performance.
A GLOBAL BRITISH SUCCESS STORY
- With more than 83,389 motorcycles delivered in calendar year 2022, and on track to reach a milestone 800 dealers across the world in 2023, Triumph is the largest British motorcycle manufacturer.
- Triumph currently employs around 3,000 personnel worldwide and has subsidiary operations in the UK, North America, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, Sweden (Scandinavia), Benelux, Brazil, China, and Thailand as well as a network of independent distributors. Triumph has manufacturing facilities in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and Thailand plus CKD facilities in Brazil and India.
A WORLD-CLASS RANGE
- With a laser-sharp focus on what riders across the world are looking for, a passion to deliver the perfect ride for every customer, and attention to detail that delivers the highest quality motorcycles, Triumph offers a growing range of category-leading motorcycles spanning Modern Classics, Roadsters and Adventure bikes. From the accessible Speed 400cc TR series to the Rocket 3 with its powerful 2500cc engine, every model exemplifies Triumph’s iconic style, quality and performance.
- Delivering a fun, agile and confidence-inspiring ride for riders of all ages and experience levels, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X launched in 2023 with a brand-new single engine platform (TR Series), representing incredible value for money and bringing Triumph to a whole new generation of riders.
- The Modern Classics feature Triumph’s legendary Bonneville twin engine. Famously named to celebrate Triumph’s 1956 land speed record on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, USA, the Bonneville was the original British superbike and a race-winner straight out of the crate, chosen by famous motorcyclists of the past for its handling, style, and character. Now, the Bonneville family has evolved, with rider-focused technology and cool custom style. The range includes the Bonneville Bobber, Speedmaster, Thruxton RS, Speed Twin 900, Speed Twin 1200, Scrambler 900, Scrambler 1200 and the iconic Bonneville T120 and T100.
- The Roadsters start with the agile and popular Trident 660, then the Street Triple 765, and finally the Speed Triple 1200 RS and RR.
- For adventure riders, Triumph has a complete line-up of epic Tigers, starting with the Tiger Sport 660, moving up to the Tiger 850 Sport and Tiger 900 range, and finally to the Tiger 1200 range.
- In 2023 Triumph officially claimed the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for ‘The greatest distance travelled on a motorcycle in 24 hours (individual)’. Riding a factory-specification Tiger 1200 GT Explorer on the High-Speed Ring at the Nardò Technical Center in Italy, 5x Enduro World Champion and Triumph Global Ambassador Iván Cervantes travelled more than 4012km in a 24-hour period, beating the previous record of 3406km by a huge margin of more than 600km.
TRIUMPH RACING
- Triumph has a glorious racing history, competing in and winning races in almost every class and field of motorcycle sporting achievement. From winning the second ever Isle of Man TT in 1908, through to 1960s road and track success in Europe and America, right up to contemporary racing achievements with the Triumph triple powered 2014 and 2015 SuperSport titles and World SuperSport racing, Isle of Man SuperSport TT wins in 2014 and 2019, courtesy of Gary Johnson and Peter Hickman, plus an average speed of over 130mph 2023 by Peter Hickman on his Triumph STR765, and a thrilling last-lap victory at the legendary Daytona 200 by Brandon Paasch on the Street Triple 765 in 2022.
- Triumph’s racing legend continues as the exclusive engine supplier to the FIM Moto2™ World Championship since the start of the 2019 season. Triumph Motorcycles provides all the teams with race-tuned 765cc triples, each of which is based on the class-leading Street Triple RS powerplant. Redefining the class, Triumph broke record after record in the inaugural year, including the first ever +300km/h Moto2™ top speed. Reflecting these great successes, the wonderful feedback, and partnerships that Triumph have had with the riders and their teams, and the incredible response from Triumph fans across the world, Triumph and Dorna, decided to extend the relationship in 2021 and again in 2023, signing a new contract for another five years of racing: 2025 – 2029.
- In 2022 Triumph revealed its partnership with Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni, one of the sport’s most experienced and successful team owners, who will field two of Triumph’s all-new 250cc 4-stroke MX bikes in the 2024 MX2 class and will add an entry into the 450cc MXGP class in 2025, and with Team Principal Bobby Hewitt and Team Manager Stephen ‘Scuba’ Westfall to field its all-new Triumph 250cc 4-stroke MX bikes in the 2024 Supermotocross World Championship, which is comprised of the Monster Energy Supercross World Championship, and the Pro Motocross Championship, with three season-ending Supermotocross rounds. For the 2025 season Triumph will additionally field its new 450cc bike in the Supermotocross World Championship.