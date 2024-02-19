More Triumph Tiger Roar for 2024!

Happy Presidents Day 2024 for all our American readers and Happy Family Day for our Canadian’s! In the US it’s 260 left until Election 2024, will America see a new President? But what is new today is Triumph new Tiger 1200 range for 2024! Introducing the 2024 Triumph Tiger 1200GT Pro, Tiger 1200GT Explorer, Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer. With more power, more refinement, more comfort, more long-distance touring capability, more ground clearance and more seat high adjustment! It’s a…win-win-win-win-win-win-win…I lost track, let’s just say it’s a big win for adventure motorcyclists!

Check out all the new 2024 Triumph Tiger’s today, from the newest 1200 and 900 to a 850 right here on Total Motorcycle right here:

– 2024 Triumph Tiger 1200GT Pro – New model

– 2024 Triumph Tiger 1200GT Explorer – Revised

– 2024 Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro – New model

– 2024 Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer – Revised

– 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Aragón Edition

– 2024 Triumph Tiger 900GT Aragón Edition

– 2024 Triumph Tiger 900GT – New model

– 2024 Triumph Tiger 900GT Pro – New model

– 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro – New model

– 2024 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

TRIUMPH REVEALS NEW TIGER 1200 UPDATES FOR 2024

The Tiger 1200 family is even more advanced and refined for 2024

Updated T-Plane triple engine delivers more refinement and superior low speed control

Enhanced all-day comfort for long-distance touring capability

Even more capability with increased cornering ground clearance on GT models

Active Preload Reduction across the range, giving up to 20mm seat height reduction

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed new features and enhancements for its Tiger 1200 family for 2024, making the range even more advanced and refined. The updates include further refinements to the engine, enhanced comfort and ergonomics, improved cornering ground clearance, reduced seat height with Active Preload Reduction and distinctive new colours.

Triumph’s 1160cc triple engine now delivers an even more refined riding experience, with superior low speed control, whilst retaining the exciting and unmistakable triple character from its T plane crank.

With changes to the crankshaft, alternator rotor and balancer to increase engine inertia, plus some associated engine calibration changes, the Triumph engineering team has been able to create a smoother and more precise low rev torque delivery. Customers will be able to feel the increased smoothness while accelerating or decelerating, especially at low speeds. An updated clutch design will also mean that riders experience a smoother engagement when changing into first gear,

Triumph has also enhanced the all-day comfort of the Tiger 1200 for customers looking for long-distance touring capability. The engine itself is now even smoother and more refined, thanks to a revised engine balancing strategy, which improves comfort through all the key rider touchpoints.

The dampened handlebars and risers, which have proven so popular in the Explorer models, have also been introduced to the GT Pro and Rally Pro, delivering a smoother ride with increased mirror visibility.

The rider seat has been re-designed with a flatter profile, providing more space for the rider which will help reduce fatigue on longer trips. The accessory low seat, which reduces the seat position by 20mm to give a lowest seat height of 830mm on the GT Pro and 855mm on the Rally Pro, has also been designed to be significantly more comfortable. A longer clutch lever has also been introduced, providing increased space for riders’ fingers adding further comfort especially on longer journeys.

Triumph has also increased the cornering ground clearance of the Tiger 1200 GT Pro and GT Explorer models, by lifting the footpeg positions and moving them closer to the bike. The new Active Preload Reduction feature, which was revealed in August 2023, offers the rider greater confidence by reducing the rear suspension preload as the Tiger 1200 slows to a stop, lowering the seat height by up to 20mm, simply by pressing the ‘Home’ button on the switch cube for one second.

The Tiger 1200 is now available in four variants, with new colours for 2024. The Tiger 1200 GT Pro and GT Explorer, tailor made for the perfect road-focused adventure ride, are now available in eye-catching Carnival Red, as well as the previous options of Snowdonia White and Sapphire Black. The Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and Rally Explorer, perfect for an all-terrain adventure, are available in stylish new Matt Sandstorm, and Jet Black options, as well as the popular Matt Khaki.

Chief Product Officer Steve Sargent said: “The updates to the Tiger 1200 range for 2024 will deliver an even more refined ride, broadening its global appeal. While the current generation model has already made a big impact on this segment, more than doubling annual sales of the Tiger 1200 around the globe, our world-class engineering team is always looking for new ways to refine and enhance every model.

“By listening to customer feedback and integrating some of the new enhancements already revealed in the new Tiger 900, this range of updates come together to deliver a significant improvement to the riding experience.”

First launched in 2021, the latest generation Tiger 1200 was designed to be the world’s most capable, agile and manoeuvrable large capacity adventure motorcycle. Since then, the Tiger 1200 range has seen global sales success, and the Tiger 1200 GT Explorer with its 30 litre tank, was even the bike of choice for Enduro World Champion Ivan Cervantes when he took the Guinness World Records title for riding the greatest distance in 24 hours on a motorcycle.

TIGER 1200 FAMILY

Tiger 1200 GT family; tailor made for the perfect road-focused adventure ride, with 19” front and 18” rear cast aluminium wheels

– Tiger 1200 GT Pro (20 litre tank)

– Tiger 1200 GT Explorer (30 litre tank)

Tiger 1200 Rally family; tailor made for the perfect all-terrain adventure, with 21” front and 18” rear tubeless spoked wheels

– Tiger 1200 Rally Pro (20 litre tank)

– Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer (30 litre tank)

TRANSFORMATION IN WEIGHT, CAPABILITY AND SPECIFICATION

Dedicated wheel dimensions for enhanced capability tailored to the ride

– 21” front / 18” rear tubeless spoked set-up for off-road supremacy (Rally Pro & Rally Explorer)

– 19” front / 18” rear cast aluminium set-up for dynamic road riding capability (GT Pro & GT Explorer)

Large fuel tank capacities

– 20 litre (GT Pro & Rally Pro)

– 30 litre (GT Explorer & Rally Explorer)

Light weight chassis and class-leading specification of equipment

– Lightweight frame with bolt-on rear aluminium subframe and pillion hangers

– Light and strong ‘tri-link’ swingarm

– Category-leading Brembo Stylema® monobloc brakes plus optimised cornering ABS with IMU

– Advanced Showa semi-active suspension set-up tuned for maximum road and off-road capability

Slim waist and compact overall design

Rider ergonomics designed for a comfortable and stable ride

Adjustable seat height, which can be lowered even further with an accessory low seat

T-PLANE TRIPLE ENGINE ADVANTAGE

150PS at 9,000rpm and 130Nm at 7,000rpm.

Unique T-plane triple crank with uneven firing order

– Enhanced low down tractability and responsiveness

– Exciting and engaging mid-range to top-end response and feel