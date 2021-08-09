ACOSTA CELEBRATES FIFTH MOTO3 VICTORY OF OUTSTANDING ROOKIE SEASON

Pedro Acosta was the standout star through mixed conditions at the Red Bull Ring for the Michelin Grand Prix of Styria as the teenager rode to victory once more in Moto3. His Red Bull KTM Ajo teammate, Remy Gardner, took 4th in Moto2™. – Fifth Moto3 victory for Pedro Acosta and six podiums from ten races

– 4th place for Jaume Masia as Austria race machinery fill the Moto3 podium

– 4th place for Remy Gardner and the Australian maintains his lead in the Moto2 championship

– Alonso and Farkas run out winners in Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and Northern Talent Cup

Moto3

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Pedro Acosta leapt into an early lead with Sergio Garcia and Romano Fenati for company. The two Spaniards eventually broke away with rain tires on a drying track but were able to use the damp patches to run a fierce pace. Acosta ran wide at Turn 3 on the last lap after slight contact between the pair but attacked in the section through Turns 8 and 9 and when Garcia made a mistake and crashed. Acosta was free to run to the line for his sixth podium result of 2021 and to increase his championship gap to 53 points.

Acosta’s teammate, Jaume Masia, was fighting Romano Fenati for 3rd position. The Spaniard lost out on his third trophy of the year by just a tenth of a second and finished 4th. Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Ayumu Sasaki was 5th. Teammate Deniz Öncü was set to start from his very first Pole Position in the Moto3 class. The Turk, in only his second full GP season, was a victim of a very late decision to change tires on the grid and had to start from last place and ended the race in 21st.

Pedro Acosta: “I’m super-happy after such a long race. Sergio was strong like always! We had a strong rhythm and we had to stay focused but in the end I could overtake him. I was a bit on the limit but to win here at Ref Bull Ring is amazing. I have to say thanks to all the whole team. We’ve been working hard this summer to be ready to fight. This race is for Hugo Millan, his brother and his family.”

Moto2

World Championship front-runner, Remy Gardner, had the hard-won luxury of Pole Position for the tenth Moto2 Grand Prix of the season. The Australian was in the mix for race victory but a crucial mistake while trying to pass Marco Bezzecchi in the final moments of the Grand Prix meant he had to settle for 4th. Red Bull KTM Ajo teammate Raul Fernandez was 7th on the day. The pair spearhead the Moto2 standings; Gardner gapping the Spaniard by 35 points.

Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Round ten of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup was won by Colombian David Alonso. Spaniard Daniel Muñoz triumphed in Spielberg on Saturday but it was Alonso who showed superior performance to win by almost three seconds. The ‘Rookies’ will be back in action next weekend for the penultimate date of the 2021 campaign before the season finale at Aragon in Spain during September.

Northern Talent Cup

The second race of round five (of seven) in 2021 for the Northern Talent Cup brought the grid together again on Sunday afternoon. The full entry actually mixed the KTM machinery being use for the Austrian Junior Cup: the fastest runners from each series making the grade for the 15 laps. Rossi Moor was keen to add to his race victory on Saturday. The Hungarian had to accept 3rd position as Kevin Farkas dashed to the checkered flag.

Results Moto3 Michelin Grand Prix of Styria 2021

1. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo 39:45.869

2. Sergio Garcia (ESP) GASGAS +14.431

3. Romano Fenati (ITA) Husqvarna +15.410

4. Jaume Masia (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +15.510

5. Ayumu Sasaki (JPN) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +18.847

21. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +1:12.291

Results Moto2 Michelin Grand Prix of Styria 2021

1. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) 37:29.460

2. Aron Canet (ESP) +1.171

3. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) +3.260

4. Remy Gardner (AUS) Red Bull KTM Ajo +3.856

7. Raul Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +9.590