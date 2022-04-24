MotoAmerica Road Atlanta Comeback

Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing Team Sets Sights on Road Atlanta Comeback

The Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing team looks to rebound from a tough MotoAmerica Superbike Race 1 at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Jake Gagne and Cameron Petersen were in position for a top result, but unfortunately, both riders crashed and did not finish.

Gagne enjoyed a strong start on Saturday, breaking the track record in qualifying to earn his second-consecutive pole position of the season. The reigning MotoAmerica Superbike Champion grabbed the holeshot and was poised for victory. Unfortunately, five laps into the race, he went down in Turn 5, damaging the bike, and was unable to rejoin.

His teammate Petersen qualified third to join him on the front row, despite missing yesterday’s qualifying session after a big crash during the practice session in Turn 1. The South African was evaluated and cleared to ride and was aiming for another top-three performance. He had a good start in third and was in position for a podium, but a few laps after his teammate withdrew, he crashed in Turn 3 and was unable to finish the race.

The Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing Team lines up again this afternoon for Race 2 of the second round of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, on Sunday, April 23, at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

“So we had a tough day, but we don’t focus on the negatives because we know our pace and potential. We will rebuild and come back swinging tomorrow!”

Jake Gagne

“It was nice to have a smooth start to the weekend and to get some laps in, with a good practice session and a good qualifying result. I was feeling good in the race, and during those first five laps, the lap times were coming really easy. I was even telling myself that it’s a long race and to just stay calm and click off the laps, then I made one little mistake there in Turn 5. I’m not exactly sure what happened. I might have gotten up in there a little too much on the inside, or maybe gone on the paint or touched the curb or something. It was my bad, and I did some damage to the bike today and took some wind out of our sails. That’s racing, though, and we’re ready to come back tomorrow. We’ve just got to be smart. There’s a lot more racing left this year.”

Cameron Petersen

“After I saw Jake go down, I knew I had to bring the bike home for the guys and at least get a podium. I was going through the Esses, and I noticed the guys in front of me were cutting the curb a little bit more. So I just tried to cut the curb and tucked the front in Turn 3. I picked the bike up, still in third, but I was in a rush to get back on the track before those guys came past me that I just got a little eager on the gas, and it high-sided me in the grass. It’s such a disappointment to get the weekend started this way, but we’ve got tomorrow. We’re going to put it behind us, go to work tonight and think of some things, and we’ll go get these guys tomorrow.”