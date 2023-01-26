MotoGP & WorldSBK Racing Season Gets Underway in Madonna di Campiglio

The official Ducati MotoGP (Ducati Lenovo Team) and WorldSBK (Aruba.it – Racing Ducati) teams presented together for the first time in the Company’s history

Ducati and Madonna di Campiglio: a winning combination that expresses “Made in Italy” beauty and style

Many enthusiasts in Madonna di Campiglio’s central square for Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, Alvaro Bautista, Michael Ruben Rinaldi and for the new Desmosedici GP and Panigale V4 R

“Campioni in Pista” proved to be a success with the participation of Audi and the collaboration with local organizations

Borgo Panigale (Bologna)/Madonna di Campiglio in Trentino (Trento), Italy, January 25, 2023 – After the astonishing 2022 racing season, which ended at the top of both World Championships, Ducati did not change its habit of staying on top, by choosing the mountains of Madonna di Campiglio (Trento, Italy) as the location for “Campioni in Pista”, the event that officially sanctioned the start of 2023 for the World Champions.



It is the first time in its history that Ducati has presented the official MotoGP (Ducati Lenovo Team) and WorldSBK (Aruba.it – Racing Ducati) teams simultaneously. The Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer wanted to celebrate the importance and expertise of the best Ducati Corse team ever.



The “Campioni in Pista” format proved to be a great success wtih the presentation of the liveries of the 2023 version of the Desmosedici GP and the new Panigale V4 R, with moments of pure fun on the snow of Madonna di Campiglio. The “Pearl of the Dolomites” proved to be an ideal location for an event of this kind thanks to the numerous tourist, sporting and culinary attractions and the naturalistic context, which fully expresses those typically “Made in Italy” charm and style values that also characterize the Ducati brand around the world.



The official presentation of the Ducati teams took place on the morning of Monday, January 23 at the Palacampiglio with global live streaming on the digital channels, while in the afternoon, Ducati heroes met the public in the center of Madonna di Campiglio: the reigning World Champions Francesco Bagnaia and Alvaro Bautista took to the stage in Piazza Sissi, accompanied by their respective teammates Enea Bastianini and Michael Ruben Rinaldi and by the motorcycles they will race with this season, on which both have chosen to show off the number 1.



“Campioni in Pista” was created by Ducati in collaboration with the Madonna di Campiglio Tourist Board and Trentino Marketing and with the participation of partners Lenovo, Aruba.it, Monster Energy, Shell and Audi. The event was attended by several representatives of the entities involved including the Councillor for Crafts, Commerce, Promotion, Sport and Tourism of the Autonomous Province of Trento Roberto Failoni, the President of Madonna di Campiglio Tourist Board Tullio Serafini and two representatives of Audi: the Managing Director of Audi Sport Sebastian Grams and the Director of Audi Italia Fabrizio Longo.



Claudio Domenicali, CEO Ducati: “With “Campioni in Pista” we experienced another remarkable moment for Ducati. For the first time in the Company’s history, we launched together both MotoGP and WorldSBK official teams, the Ducati Lenovo Team and Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team. Resuming all together is a beautiful way to celebrate the value and skills of the best Ducati Corse squad ever, whose everyday work has taken us to the top of the world. After the incredible successes of the past racing season, the challenge of reconfirming ourselves fascinates us. I am happy that it started from a location like Madonna di Campiglio, a perfect expression of the “Made in Italy” of which we are proud ambassadors. Ducati is a brand distinguished by style, performance and technology, where passion for racing is a central element. Working while having fun is part of our philosophy. It adds value to what we do and allows us to commit even more by managing fatigue better. The beauty and opportunities of the mountains that welcomed us are the perfect opportunities to combine the commitments of the presentation event with moments of pure delight to give us the right energy for the start of the season.”



Audi’s participation enriched the prestige of “Campioni in Pista”. The Ingolstadt-based car manufacturer has been present in Madonna di Campiglio since 2013 as a partner of the site and collaborates for the enhancement of the territory. The brand with the four rings took part in the event to wish Ducati Corse a successful 2023 and to underline the renewal of this strong partnership. Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini and Michele Pirro, great car enthusiasts, enjoyed the Audi Driving Experience, driving the Audi RS e-tron GT (100% electric car) on the frozen lake at the foot of the famous Spinale Direttissima ski slope.



On Tuesday, January 24, while Bautista and Rinaldi headed to Jerez de la Frontera to take part in the first WorldSBK test of the season, Bagnaia, Bastianini and a large part of the Ducati Corse team enjoyed an early dawn ski run and then competed in a thrilling downhill challenge on the snow of the Skiarea Campiglio Dolomiti di Brenta Val di Sole Val Rendena on a morning with good weather and many smiles.



“Campioni in Pista” is a further culmination of the incredible moment of Ducati, which in 2022 won everything there was to win in the racing, achieved a historic sales record by exceeding the milestone of 60,000 motorcycles delivered worldwide and gave evidence of its industrial growth plan with the inauguration of the new Finitura e Delibera Estetica building.





