MOTORCYCLE RACING WEEKEND ACTION SCHEDULE – JUNE 27-28th

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 26.

This weekend’s second round of the 2020 AMA MotoAmerica Superbike Championship at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin opens it doors to spectators following some relaxation of the ongoing lockdown regulations in the State.

After the opening series race at the circuit, under closed doors on May 31st, Team M4 ECSTAR Suzuki riders will be back in action in the Superbike, Supersport and Stock 1000 classes aboard their GSX-R machinery.

Superbike riders Toni Elias and Bobby Fong had a mixed debut aboard their GSX-R1000 machinery with Elias suffering a thrown chain in the first race and then a slip-off in race two when in the hunt for the podium, while Fong took fourth in Saturday’s opener and then also tumbled in Sunday’s second race, both riders fortunately uninjured.

In the Supersport class, 18-year-old Sean Dylan Kelly raced his Suzuki GSX-R600 to a second-place podium position on Sunday after recovering from a high-speed crash during Saturday’s opening race while battling for the lead.

This weekend’s event is being broadcast on various Satellite TV stations worldwide including Eurosport, NBCSN, FS1, FS2, MAVTV and MA Live+, so check with the local providers in your country.