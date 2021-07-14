MXGP & MX2 Teams Aim for More Podium Success in The Netherlands

Two weeks after an exciting Italian Grand Prix that saw Yamaha celebrate success in both MXGP and MX2 classes, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are determined to keep up the momentum as the FIM Motocross World Championship heads to Oss, The Netherlands – home of Glenn Coldenhoff – for the fourth round of the series.

Born and bred in Oss, The Netherlands, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Dutch star Coldenhoff is excited to race in his hometown. With added motivation after missing the top step of the podium due to a three-way tie-break at the previous Grand Prix, the ‘259’ has been training locally this week and is ready to continue his title charge. He is currently seventh in the MXGP Championship Standings, 4-points shy of his teammate Jeremy Seewer, in sixth.

After facing some health issues at the start of the season, the current MXGP World #2, Seewer, feels his condition has improved and is prepared for another demanding round of racing. The number ‘91’ has not made any considerable changes to his program over the past few weeks. He has just been resting and training as per usual and is determined to put his YZ450FM back in the fight upfront.

Meanwhile for Ben Watson, the curve of progression is hugely positive. The 24-year-old Brit has bettered his result at every round thus far, improving on a mediocre start to the season to finish ninth at the previous two rounds. The ‘919’ is currently 12th in the Championship Standings, 16-points shy of the top-10.

Coinciding with the MXGP series, the fourth round of the MX2 World Championship will also take place this weekend. The title crusade is set to continue for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Maxime Renauax as the Frenchman continues to close in on the championship lead.

Currently, second position in the points standings, just 2-points shy of the series leader, Renaux is a proven sand rider and already feels good about the upcoming Grand Prix. Striving for consistency this year, the 2016 FIM Junior Motocross World Champion is trying not to focus on the red plate; instead, he hopes for two good starts and two flawless rides to see where he ends up.

Following a thrilling maiden race victory in Italy, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s rookie sensation Thibault Benistant is motivated to continue his impressive progress as he homes in on the top-five. The 18-year-old Frenchman is currently sixth in the championship chase.

Feeling motivated after making a welcomed return to the podium at the MXGP of Italy 10-days ago, Jago Geerts is keen to get back on his Monster Energy Yamaha Factory YZ250FM this week in preparation for another exciting Grand Prix. The Belgian rider is currently ninth in the championship standings and desperate to return to the same form that has taken him to 36 top-three race finishes in the past.

Following the one-day format that was introduced as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020, each class will have a 45minute practice session followed by two points-paying races. MX2 Race 1 will start at 12:15 followed by MXGP Race 1 at 13:15. Gates will drop for MX2 Race 2 at 15:10 followed by MXGP Race 2 at 16:10. All times are local (CEST) .

Glenn Coldenhoff

7th MXGP Championship Standings, 82-points

“I am born in Oss and grew up in this area, so I am really excited. I’m looking forward to race here. I did many physical training sessions on the track, like running and mountain biking. I think I did only five races there in the past and never rode a GP on this track before, so it is very special. My goal is to go there, have fun, take a good start and focus on myself. Hopefully, this will lead to a great result.”

Jeremy Seewer

6th MXGP World Championship, 86-points

“I’m feeling better; it’s hard to say if I am back to 100% as I can’t test that bit extra you give in racing, and that’s where I feel it the most. I haven’t done anything crazy since the last GP, just been resting and trying to fix the issues and just working like I have always worked which has always given me a lot of success in the past. The goal is to be back battling upfront with the guys because at the past GP’s I feel like I have just been doing my motos rather than battling upfront. So that’s the goal.”

Ben Watson

12th MXGP World Championship, 44-points

“I am feeling good going into Oss; it’s the first track on the calendar, which isn’t hard pack, so I think that will change it up a bit. I haven’t changed my schedule regarding training; I just switched to the sand tracks to get that feeling back again and bring some intensity in. The biggest goal for me is to improve my qualifying and set my position up for the start better. I have raced in Oss twice before and both times enjoyed the track; I’m sure it is going to be a great GP.”

Maxime Renaux

2nd MX2 World Championship, 111-points

“Looking forward to ride in Oss, and back into a sand race! The layout from the track is looking really nice. I am feeling really good at the moment with the bike and with the riding. The goal for this weekend is going to be being consistent, making good starts and riding two good races, and then we will see at the end of the weekend the results.”

Thibault Benistant

6th MX2 World Championship, 80-points

“My feeling going into Oss is good. I have good speed and my fitness is good too, as we saw in Italy. I know what am capable of, and I also really like the track. It is quite close to where I am living, so that is good. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Jago Geerts

9th MX2 World Championship, 67-points

“I’m feeling good at the moment. Last week I had a hard and nice week of training. I made some progress with my riding and I’m happy with the bike. I know my riding is pretty good at the moment so I’m happy to ride in Oss. I have been there a couple times. It’s a nice natural track which you don’t see a lot. It’s pretty special.”