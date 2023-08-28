New 2024 KTM Models: Unrivaled & Unmatched Domination

Twenty-Seven new 2024 KTM Models await those who dare to be Unrivaled and Unmatched in their Domination on-road and off-road. New 2024 KTM 450 SMR supermoto, 450 XC-F, 350 XC-F, 250 XC-F, 300 XC, 250 XC and 125 XC revised cross-county, new enduro 500 EXC-F Six Days, 300 XC-W, 300 XC-W HARDENDURO, 250 XC-W and 150 XC-W models. Plus new revised 2-stoke & 4-stoke motorcross’ as well such as the 450 SX-F, 350 SX-F, 250 SX-F, 250 SX and KTM 125 SX…. Going electric? 2024 KTM SX-E3 and 2024 KTM SX-E5 are for you. In fact, there are just too many new 2024 KTM models to pick one of and we haven’t even gotten to the full road bike line up just yet.

Read below for highlights of each model, each range and don’t forget to check out our 2024 Motorcycle Model Guides.

Electric

– 2024 KTM SX-E3

– 2024 KTM SX-E5

Cross Country – 4 Stroke

– 2024 KTM 450 XC-F – Revised

– 2024 KTM 350 XC-F – Revised

– 2024 KTM 250 XC-F – Revised

Cross Country – 2 Stroke

– 2024 KTM 300 XC – Revised

– 2024 KTM 250 XC – Revised

– 2024 KTM 125 XC – Revised

Enduro – 4 Stroke

– 2024 KTM 500 EXC-F

– 2024 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days – New model

– 2024 KTM 350 EXC-F

– 2024 KTM 450 XCF-W

Enduro – 2 Stroke

– 2024 KTM 300 XC-W – New model

– 2024 KTM 300 XC-W HARDENDURO – New model

– 2024 KTM 300 EXC

– 2024 KTM 250 XC-W – New model

– 2024 KTM 150 XC-W – New model

Motocross – 4 Stroke

– 2024 KTM 450 SX-F – Revised

– 2024 KTM 350 SX-F – Revised

– 2024 KTM 250 SX-F – Revised

Motocross – 2 Stroke

– 2024 KTM 300 SX

– 2024 KTM 250 SX – Revised

– 2024 KTM 125 SX – Revised

– 2024 KTM 85 SX 19/16

– 2024 KTM 85 SX 17/14

– 2024 KTM 65 SX

STILL UNBEATABLE, STILL UNDENIABLE: RULE THE TRACK WITH THE 2024 KTM 450 SMR

The KTM 450 SMR is the bar of reference for Supermoto. It is the only choice for riders seeking an escape from the limits of the road, for dirt bikers that want to feel an exhilarating drift (but on the asphalt), for those that want the ideal ‘training tool’ or Supermoto racers craving to lead the pack.

Austria’s own Lukas Höllbacher took his KTM 450 SMR to the 2022 AMA Supermoto title and fought until the last moments for the FIM World Championship. Höllbacher’s track feats and feedback rolled into the serial production version of KTM’s latest and best definition of the ultimate Supermoto racer. In 2023 he will again be on the attack with the 2024 KTM 450 SMR and riders can now get their hands on the same model. The 2024 incarnation has been given a fresh new splash of color using in-mold technology for the bodywork. KTM orange, white, and black create an attractive blur at speed but there is also the distinctive streak of purple, inspired by 1990 KTM bikes barreling around international racetracks.

Elsewhere here is what makes the SMR package so competitive

Surge forwards with the 450 cc SOHC engine that fires out 63 hp and with longer service intervals. At less than 27 kg, the powerplant is a masterpiece of power-to-weight engineering. A 44 mm Keihin throttle body brings in the fun and gauges the right response while the SUTER slipper clutch adds another important way to modulate lap-time speed.

Ultimate handling thanks to centralization of the motor and chassis within the hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded frame. The compact construction has just the right amount of longitudinal rigidity and flex to provide superb feedback, energy absorption and straight-line stability. The reinforced aluminum subframe weighs in at 1.815 kg and was generated from computational dynamic studies: sensitivity, robustness and reliability were the parameters. The hollow, die-cast aluminum swingarm is another remarkable contributor to the 2024 KTM 450 SMR’s experience along with a NEKEN aluminum handlebar and CNC machined triple clamps (rubber damped for less vibration) to put every single vital meter of the racetrack right into the rider’s hands.

KTM INTRODUCES AN ALL-NEW HARDENDURO NAMEPLATE TO ITS 2024 ENDURO LINEUP

With many decades of success at the world’s toughest hard enduro races, along with the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, KTM introduces a dedicated HARDENDURO model to its unrivaled 2024 KTM EXC range.

In celebration of the most challenging hard enduro races on earth, KTM has released the 2024 KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO, positioning itself at the top end of the KTM Enduro model range.

Well known German hard enduro rider Manuel Lettenbichler already giving the 2024 KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO his stamp of approval, having taken the 2022 Hard Enduro World Championship title, and opening his 2023 campaign with wins at RED BULL Erbergrodeo and Xross Hard Enduro Rally. The 2024 KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO has some serious pedigree.

Using the all-new 2024 KTM 300 EXC as a baseline, the KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO is engineered with feedback from top extreme enduro riders to provide the ultimate READY TO RACE Enduro machine available, directly off dealership floors.

The 2024 KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO is specially built to tackle tough terrain and features a slew of special protection parts, including closed hand guards, clutch slave cylinder protection, composite skid plate and brake disc guards to withstand the most extreme racing scenarios imaginably.

Along with an all-new frame, closed-cartridge suspension, refined bodywork, and industry-leading TBI technology, the 2024 KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO also features additional parts such as:

New, model-specific graphics

Orange frame

HARDENDURO bar pad

Soft, grey ODI lock-on grips

Ribbed diamante factory seat

Map-selection switch

Factory frame protector set

Factory wheelset, featuring black D.I.D rims, black spokes, orange-anodized hubs, and orange-anodized nipples

Metzeler 6 Days Extreme tires

Wrap-around handguards

Radiator fan

Orange-anodized CNC machined triple clamps

Composite skid plate

Floating front brake disc with composite front brake disc guard

Solid rear brake disc, with safety wire and orange rear brake disc guard

Orange Supersprox stealth rear sprocket

Orange-anodized oil plug

Orange-anodized clutch slave cylinder protection

Front and rear pull straps

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED! THE 2024 KTM EXC RANGE IS HERE TO REDEFINE LIMITS

Sporting 95% new components, the 2024 KTM EXC range is moving the goalposts further than ever before. Featuring an all-new frame, revolutionary closed-cartridge suspension, refined bodywork, LED headlight, and industry-defining technology, the latest generation of KTM Enduro machines are ready to accept any challenge.

With over three decades of racing experience and more than 126 World Enduro titles in the trophy cabinet, KTM has remained the weapon of choice when it comes to taking on the world’s toughest races. For the 2024 model year, the KTM EXC nameplate continues to raise the bar in the areas of performance, development, and innovation with its most radical transformation to date.

An all-new hydro-formed, laser-cut, and robot-welded frame forms the backbone of the 2024 KTM Enduro range. This brings new longitudinal and torsional flex parameters for unmatched rider feedback, energy absorption, and straight-line stability to the riding experience but also provides the foundation on which the 2024 model range is built.

Upfront, the KTM EXC and EXC-F range now boast an all-new 48 mm WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring fork, featuring a new mid-valve piston concept that optimizes oil flow within the cartridge.

The KTM Enduro models continue to feature the proven PDS shock system, which for 2024 is updated and optimized to work fluidly with the new frame concept. This is mated to a new WP XPLOR PDS rear shock.

As an industry first, the suspension at both ends remains fully adjustable for compression and damping by way of hand clickers, without the need for any tools, and easy set preload adjustability on the rear.

An all-new lightweight 2-piece subframe, constructed from a combination of polyamide and reinforced aluminum. It delivers outstanding handling and rider feedback, as well as remarkable robustness. All electronic components, including an all-new Offroad Control Unit, are fully integrated into the subframe for easy access and improved protection.

More notably, the 2024 KTM EXC range benefits from new bodywork all around. This has been developed with input from the Red Bull KTM Factory Riders to deliver an improved rider triangle for better knee contact, especially standing on the pegs.

A new front fender design now also features mud-repelling fins for expelling dirt and mud from hitting the rider or radiators, while a new 8.3 liter – 4-stroke – and 8.9 liter – 2-stroke – transparent, polythene (XPE) fuel tanks for easy fuel level monitoring complete the bodywork package.

Monitoring the electronics comes courtesy of a totally independent OCU under the seat, which replaces the use of electronic fuses and relays. In the event of any electrical component failure, the outputs are deactivated individually, with the error status of each unit indicated by a red or green LED light. This makes for quick and easy troubleshooting on the trail.

In terms of engines, the 2-stroke model range once again takes its place as the leader of the oil-burner paddock, debuting new electronic Throttle Body Injection technology. Dubbed TBI for short, it provides almost carburetor levels of ultra-smooth power delivery, while eliminating the need for re-jetting at different altitudes.

The reed valve case has also received an important design update, with new plastic flaps on the outside of the reed valve case for improved sealing of the intake tract. This new design avoids fuel excess in extreme up- or downhill sections which could lead to the fueling running rich.

A beneficial side effect of the new electronic fuel injection and the ECU is implementing the new electronic exhaust control, allowing for two different engine maps, selectable via an optional Map Select switch.

The 2024 KTM EXC 2-stroke range will once again consist of the following model line-up:

● KTM 150 EXC

● KTM 250 EXC

● KTM 300 EXC

The 4-stroke model range provides the most concise offering of models. All models in the 4-stroke range benefit from class-winning engines, engineered to deliver massive torque down low with an explosive power delivery at higher RPMs.

An improved center of gravity was achieved by tilting the engine 2° backward and repositioning the front sprocket 3 mm lower, for greatly improved handling and maneuverability. Together with the benefits of mass centralization and reduced weight, the anti-squat behavior of the chassis was significantly improved making for improved traction on extreme inclines and powering out of corners in special enduro stages.

The 2024 KTM EXC-F also debuts the optional addition of Traction Control and for the first time ever on an enduro machine – a Quickshifter function. The latter makes for clutchless upshifts from 2nd to 6th gear, allowing riders to keep the throttle pinned open while changing through the gears for improved control. These can be toggled on or off via an optional and newly designed Map Select Switch.

The 2024 KTM EXC-F 4-stroke range consists of the following models:

● KTM 250 EXC-F

● KTM 350 EXC-F

● KTM 450 EXC-F

● KTM 500 EXC-F

The 2024 KTM EXC range is the culmination of many years at the top end of Enduro competition, bringing together a dynamic combination of race-bred performance, ergonomics, and technology to challenge any terrain and redefine the limit.

As always, and thanks to KTM’s global networks of dealers, the availability of support and parts needed to compete at the highest level is easily accessible, with the added availability of dedicated KTM PowerWear and KTM PowerParts which have been designed to allow for the highest levels of performance, protection, and mobility for all offroad riders and racers.

THE 2024 KTM EXC SIX DAYS RANGE IS READY TO TAKE ON ANY CHALLENGE

Often referred to as the ‘Olympics of Motorcycling’ the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) is the biggest competition on the calendar, with the 2024 KTM SIX DAYS model range flying its flag.

The 2024 KTM SIX DAYS models tear out of the pitlane sporting the Argentinian flag for only the second time in the collaboration’s long history. Hundreds of riders and thousands of fans will descend into the wine-making Cuyo region in November 2023, ready to experience six days of flat-out, thrilling racing.

As with the ISDE, the 2024 KTM SIX DAYS are created to offer riders the ultimate Enduro experience. Benefiting from an almost 95% new chassis, the KTM EXC SIX DAYS range sets itself further apart with an extended list of top-of-the-line components, all specially designed and built for the rigors of the International Six Days Enduro.

Along with an all-new high-gloss orange powder-coated frame, closed-cartridge suspension, refined bodywork, unique SIX DAYS Argentina graphics, and industry-leading technology, the 2024 KTM EXC SIX DAYS range also features the following additional parts list:

Orange frame protectors

Grippier SIX DAYS specific seat

Handlebar with specific SIX DAYS bend

Anthracite coated silencer with SIX DAYS logo

GIANT high-strength rims with SIX DAYS logo

Orange-anodized CNC machined triple clamps

Orange front axle puller

Semi-floating front brake disc

Solid rear brake disc

Rear brake safety wire

Orange Supersprox stealth rear sprocket

Orange chain guide

Composite skid plate

Map-select switch

Radiator fan

Metzeler 6 Days Extreme tires

THE 2024 KTM XC RANGE IS FOCUSED ON ONE GOAL – WINNING!

The KTM XC and XC-F range enters the 2024 model year with a line-up of READY TO RACE machines representing the ultimate in Cross Country excellence, complete with all-new suspension.

With almost a decade’s worth of back-to-back championships, KTM is no stranger to winning premier cross-country racing titles. For 2024, the KTM XC and XC-F range is set to continue that trend with a line-up of precision machines built to deliver trophies.

At the top of the range, the KTM 450 XC-F dominates the 4-stroke stable, with the equally impressive KTM 350 XC-F and KTM 250 XC-F rounding off the line-up. These are flanked by three 2-stroke models, namely the KTM 125 XC, KTM 250 XC, and the new open-class contender, the KTM 300 XC.

All 2024 XC and XC-F models benefit from Electronic Fuel Injection, along with a map select switch as standard, while the 4-stroke XC-F range gets additional Traction Control, Launch Control, and Quickshifter features.

The biggest improvement to the 2024 KTM XC and XC-F range comes by way of the suspension.

Upfront, an all-new WP XACT Closed Cartridge fork provides faster and more consistent damping characteristics, thanks to a new mid-valve piston concept that optimizes the oil flow within the cartridge. This setup avoids unwanted foaming of oil which can lead to an unwanted change of damping characteristics and less consistent damping behavior.

This is further improved with a new hydro stop in the last 68 mm of the stroke which aids in maintaining maximum reserves in extreme riding situations. Revised fork protection rings also provide increased protection against dirt intrusion for improved reliability. The new WP XACT Closed Cartridge fork retains its 48 mm of diameter, while the total length is now 940 mm, and the total stroke has now 300mm travel.

On the rear, the WP XACT rear shock provides advanced damping characteristics for unsurpassed traction and energy absorption. It also features less overall length and less weight compared to the previous generation while keeping the suspension travel unchanged with 300 mm.

From an adjustability standpoint, both ends feature easy-to-use hand clickers that allow riders to change settings on the fly without needing any special tools.

The 2024 KTM cross-country range of motorcycles is a confidence-inspiring line-up catering to riders at any level. With dramatically improved handling characteristics, easy suspension adjustment, and the very latest in dirt bike technology, the 2024 KTM XC and XC-F range sets the standard when it comes to competitive cross-country racing.

THE DOMINATION CONTINUES WITH THE 2024 KTM MOTOCROSS RANGE

Following the introduction of the completely renewed 2023 KTM SX range, the 2024 KTM motocross range lines up at the gate with reworked suspension settings and a fresh new look.

Sleeker, slimmer, and engineered to provide riders with unmatched levels of control, the 2023 KTM SX range of motocross superiority shot onto the podium as the most innovative and highest-performing READY TO RACE production motocross machines ever built.

As a recap, the 2023 KTM SX range debuted a completely redesigned chassis built around a hydro-formed, laser-cut, and robot-welded frame, a 2-piece polyamide reinforced aluminum subframe, and a hollow, die-cast aluminum swingarm.

Designed and constructed with specifically calculated parameters of longitudinal and torsional flex, the frame provides exceptional rider feedback, energy absorption, and straight-line stability at speed.

For 2024, the KTM SX and SX-F range retains these advancements, with the addition of renewed suspension settings focused on improving bike balance and comfort. These improvements are also significantly noticeable when it comes to cornering agility.

At the rear, a WP XACT rear shock provides advanced damping characteristics for unsurpassed traction and energy absorption, while up front, the 48 mm WP XACT front fork provides improved bottoming-out resistance, and damping, and allows the fork to stay lower and more planted on initial acceleration after a hard landing.

Ergonomically, the 2024 KTM SX and SX-F range retains a best-in-class rider triangle, resulting in exceptional knee contact, especially when standing on the pegs. This, along with added contact surfaces on the bodywork, and a flat seat profile, improves overall handling, agility, and confidence.

Above the surface, an all-new graphics set takes center stage, which like the previous year, takes inspiration from the early 1990s. The designers of the 2024 CTG used purple as a highlight color as a nod to when purple was a predominant hue in the KTM signature styling. However, orange, and white tones still dominate the overall look and are applied using time-proven in-mold technology.

Armed with the 2022 MX2 Championship trophy, more forgiving suspension, unmatched performance, and cutting-edge technology within easy reach for riders of all ages and riding levels, the 2024 KTM SX and SX-F range continues its assault on motocross competition.