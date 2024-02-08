NGPC series Honolulu Hills Raceway in Taft CA Results

Another Podium for DeMartile The second race of the NGPC series was at Honolulu Hills Raceway in Taft, CA. The threat of rain loomed over the event but fortunately, it held off. The riders had to negotiate a track that was bumpy, rutted, and overall just tough. Dare DeMartile coming off some great results was eager to get after it. He got off to a top-five start and was in a good position in the opening laps. After making a few passes Dare found himself in second place going into the fifth lap. He then took over the lead for two laps but unfortunately got passed back by the eventual race winner and DeMartile would finish right behind him in second place. Dare will look to continue the podium streak at the end of the month for round three of the WORCS series.