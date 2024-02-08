NGPC series Honolulu Hills Raceway in Taft CA Results

The second race of the NGPC series was at Honolulu Hills Raceway in Taft, CA. The threat of rain loomed over the event but fortunately, it held off. The riders had to negotiate a track that was bumpy, rutted, and overall just tough. Dare DeMartile coming off some great results was eager to get after it. He got off to a top-five start and was in a good position in the opening laps. After making a few passes Dare found himself in second place going into the fifth lap. He then took over the lead for two laps but unfortunately got passed back by the eventual race winner and DeMartile would finish right behind him in second place. Dare will look to continue the podium streak at the end of the month for round three of the WORCS series.
Results:
Dare DeMartile » 2nd Place » 450 Pro Class
Factory 480 RR
“The race started off good. I got off to a decent fourth-place start. The first four laps I charged hard and put myself into second. Unfortunately, I got passed and then we both got around the leader. The leader pitted a lap early which put me in the lead. I held the lead for about two more laps until he passed me back. I kept it a close race but lappers on the last lap cost me some time. The bike was awesome. I appreciate the team and their support. I’m eager to keep the Beta on the podium.”
Photos: Kato Foto
Budapest, Hungary
Round Five
February 3rd, 2024
Superpole Win & Second Place Overall in Hungary
The fifth round of the Super Enduro World Championship was in Budapest, Hungary. The course was a fast-flowing track that featured rocks and log matrix sections with berms and double jumps. Lap times were in the low 30 seconds. Jonny Walker started the event off by turning in the fastest time and winning the Superpole. He then turned in a second-place finish in the first final. Then struggled in the second final finishing in fifth. He turned it back around in the last final for a second-place finish to end the night second overall, which is also where Walker currently stands in the season points.
Results:
Jonny Walker » 2nd Place Overall » Prestige
Factory 300 RR
“I felt good, and I was happy with the track, but when it came to racing, I just really struggled. The first race wasn’t too bad, but it felt slippery like I was losing the front, and then I got a bit of arm pump, too. The second race was an absolute nightmare for me. I must have crashed four or five times, and I had some collisions, too. I turned it around a bit in the last race, but Billy was on fire again.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Buller & Salero Storm to Stock & Open Class Victories at YXZ1000R SuperFinale William Buller and his co-driver Jonny McKnight took victory in the Stock class, while Joaquin Salero and Gonçalo Correia were the Open […]
The nineteenth and final round of the FIM Motocross World Championship – the MXGP of Pays de Montbéliard – put a special end to a challenging season for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Romain Febvre […]
In annual trip for thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts, Motorcycle Live in association with Bikesure Insurance, will be opening its doors at the NEC, Birmingham from 18-26 November. Here’s why you should book your tickets now… […]