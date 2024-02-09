FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship Schedule and Lineup

For Neila, racing at World Championship level was the obvious next step and, given her experience in the bLU cRU programme and her domination of the Women’s European Championship, a perfect fit for the Crescent-operated squad as they look to contest the new FIM-backed category. She will join the squad alongside six-time WorldSBK Champion Jonathan Rea and 2020 WorldSSP Champion Andrea Locatelli – an enviable wealth of knowledge to draw from for any young rider.

With strong interest to compete in the new series from around the world, Neila is looking forward to the challenge ahead as she makes her return to the Yamaha Racing family.

The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship will take place during six rounds of the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship with two races per weekend.

Round 1 14-16 June Misano World Circuit, Italy

Round 2 12-14 July Donington Park, UK

Round 3 09-11 August Autodromo Algarve, Portugal

Round 4 23-25 August Balaton Ring, Hungary

Round 5 20-22 September Cremona Circuit, Italy

Round 6 11-13 October Jerez Circuit, Spain

Paul Denning

Team Principal: Pata Prometeon Yamaha WorldSBK Team

“The FIM Women’s World Championship is an exciting initiative coming to the WorldSBK paddock, supported by Yamaha as the sole bike supplier of the class, and naturally as a team we wanted to get involved. Beatriz is a young, ambitious rider who has already had success at European Championship level and, with the technical assistance of our team as well as support from Jonathan and Loka, I am sure we can help her to take another step forward in her racing career. Beatriz has a very engaging personality and an ever-present smile, is a dedicated athlete as well as a positive advocate for women in motorcycle racing – she will be a great addition to the team! As we look forward to being part of the Women’s World Championship and see it grow in 2024, we are also sure that Beatriz will be a fierce competitor and a great asset to the partners who join us on this new challenge.”

Beatriz Neila

Pata Prometeon Yamaha WorldSBK Team

“Competing in the first Women’s Motorcycle World Championship with the Pata Prometeon Yamaha team is a dream come true for me. After winning the Women’s European Championship for four years in a row and I really wanted to move to the world stage – this FIM Women’s World Championship is the future and it’ll be a historical moment in motorcycle racing for all of us. My goals for this year are to work hard, enjoy, learn a lot with my team and smile. It’s an honour for me to be part of the blue family once again and I’m super happy! I want to thank all at Yamaha and the team for this fantastic opportunity.”