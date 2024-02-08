Supercross season Round 5 out of California and into Detroit Michigan

For the fifth round of the Supercross season, the series headed out of California and into Detroit, Michigan. The track at Ford Field was very technical with ruts, which made passing difficult. In the first heat race, both John Short and Benny Bloss were competing for a spot in the main. Bloss had an inside line off the start and after the first lap he was in tenth place. He stayed in that position until the last few laps when he was able to make a pass for 9th place and secure a spot in the main. Short, unfortunately, got stuck in the middle of the field from the start and wasn’t able to improve during the heat race. In the LCQ, Short got pinched on the inside at the first turn putting him into ninth place. He would make up a couple of spots to finish in seventh but a few positions off from qualifying for the main. In the main event, a tangle in the first turn would drop Bloss to the back of the field, then a crash in the third lap set him back a little more and cause some damage to the bike. Those two setbacks were the determining factor in his race, but Bloss would remount his bike and finish out the race. The team looks to continue improving as the series heads to Arizona.
Factory 450 RX
“It was a struggle of a day in Detroit. We made suspension changes all day and then found a really solid setting for the heat race. I was very happy with how my riding was and how the bike felt in the heat. Unfortunately, the main event didn’t go our way but we’re making progress every week and I know that we’re going to get the results we want soon.”
Factory 450 RX
“Detroit was a good weekend for the team I believe. I know personally I’m getting comfortable and back to my form. I wasn’t able to earn the results I would have liked for the team. But I am confident I am on the right trajectory.”
