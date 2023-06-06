Perfect at Hangtown for Second Win of 2023 Pro Motocross Championship

|
|
|
250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finishes // Points)
- Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld.,Australia, Honda (3-1 // 45)
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (2-2 // 44)
- Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha (1-4 // 43)
- Tom Vialle, Avignon, France, KTM (7-3 // 34)
- RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (5-5 // 32)
- Jo Shimoda, Suzuka, Japan, Kawasaki (4-10 // 29)
- Guillem Farres, Balsareny, Spain, Yamaha (6-8 // 28)
- Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha (10-7 // 25)
- Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna (9-11 // 22)
- Ryder DiFrancesco, Bakersfield, Calif., Kawasaki (8-13 // 21)
250 Class Championship Standings (Round 2 of 11)
- Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld.,Australia, Honda – 90
- Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha – 80
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 78
- Tom Vialle, Avignon, France, KTM – 68
- RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 67
- Jo Shimoda, Suzuka, Japan, Kawasaki – 62
- Guillem Farres, Balsareny, Spain, Yamaha – 57
- Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM – 53
- Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha – 50
- Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Kawasaki – 41
- Ryder DiFrancesco, Bakersfield, Calif., Kawasaki – 41