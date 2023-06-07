Most eagerly awaited events for all Italian fans: MotoGP Italy

MotoGP arrives in Italy. The Ducati Lenovo Team is ready to tackle its home GP at Mugello

After a three-week break, the Ducati Lenovo Team is ready to get back on track for one of the most eagerly awaited events for all Italian fans. MotoGP returns to Italy, on the famous ups and downs of Mugello Circuit, for the sixth Grand Prix of the 2023 season.

Returning from a crash in the last French GP, Francesco Bagnaia arrives motivated to fight for victory. In the crash at Le Mans, the reigning World Champion had suffered a minor fracture in his right ankle, but that did not prevent him from taking to the track with his Panigale V4 S at Misano and Mugello during the break in recent weeks. Therefore, Pecco is confident that he can do well on the Tuscan track, where he scored a stunning victory last year.

Also scheduled to return to the Italian GP is Enea Bastianini. The Rimini rider, who had suffered an injury in the first Sprint in Portimão, had returned to the track in the Spanish GP in early May but was then forced to retire after free practice as he was still sore. Over the past month, Enea has been working hard to finally be ready for Mugello, where he recently held a test with the Panigale V4 S, obtaining positive feedback.

In addition to being able to count on the affection and warmth of all the fans present at the circuit, the Ducati Lenovo Team riders will also receive the support of the Ducatisti present at the Ducati Grandstand at the Correntaio corner. The last tickets to cheer the Ducati riders from one of the most beautiful points of the circuit and meet Bagnaia, Bastianini and Pirro on Saturday are available at this link.

Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st (94 points)

“Racing at Mugello in front of our fans is always a great emotion, and I can’t wait to get on track! The ankle is fine and shouldn’t bother me. We did a test with Enea a few weeks ago at Mugello with the Panigale V4 S, and before that, I had also ridden at Misano without any problems. It will be an important weekend for us, and certainly, the great charge of our public will give us extra motivation to do well in our home Grand Prix.”

Enea Bastianiani (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team)

“I like Mugello very much! In the past, I didn’t get great results, so the goal is to be able to do it this year. Definitely, after all this time away from racing, it won’t be easy. I rode a few weeks ago with the Panigale V4 S, and it felt good, but with the Desmosedici GP, it will be another thing. In any case, I’m motivated. It’s our home race, so I hope I can do well.”

Before taking to the track at Mugello on Friday, 9th June at 10:45am for Free Practice 1, the Ducati Lenovo Team riders will be in Milan this evening on the Sky and Radio Deejay stage at the Arco della Pace in Parco Sempione to greet fans on the eve of the Italian GP.

Circuit Information

Country: Italy

Name: Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello

Best lap: Bagnaia (Ducati) 1:46.588 (177,1 km/h) – 2022

Circuit Record: Quartararo (Yamaha), 1:45.187 (179,5 km/h) – 2021

Top Speed: Martín (Ducati), 363,6 km/h – 2022

Track Length: 5.25 km

Sprint Distance: 11 laps (57.75 km)

Race Distance: 23 laps (120.75 km)

Corners: 15 (6 left, 9 right)

2022 Results

Podium: 1° Bagnaia(Ducati); 2° Quartararo (Yamaha), 3° A. Espargaro (Aprilia)

Pole Position: Di Giannantonio (Ducati), 1:46.156 (177,8 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Bagnaia (Ducati) 1:46.588 (177,1 km/h)

Rider Information

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 1

GP Starts: 177 (72 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 23 (13 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 2

First GP Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole position: 20 (13 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 2 (MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)

Enea Bastianini

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 23

GP Starts: 159 (38 x MotoGP, 33 x Moto2, 88 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2019 (Moto2), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Wins: 10 (4 MotoGP + 3 Moto2 + 3 Moto3)

First GP Win: Qatar 2022 (MotoGP), Andalucía 2020 (Moto2), San Marino 2015 (Moto3)

Pole position: 10 (1 MotoGP + 9 Moto3)

First pole: Austria 2022 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2015 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2 2020)

Championship Information

Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1º (94 points)

Constructors’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (174 points)

Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 4º (104 points)