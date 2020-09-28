Yamaha Fighting Spirit Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship in Jacksonville

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team’s Justin Barcia once again displayed his fighting spirit with an impressive charge through the pack in the second moto on Saturday afternoon. His charge secured 10th overall with a 5-13 result at Round 7 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship in Jacksonville, Florida.

The WW Ranch is known for being one of the most physically demanding tracks on the calendar with its sand and typically hot and humid Central Florida climate. Barcia got off to a good start, qualifying sixth and built on that with a top-five start in the first moto. The Florida rider put in some consistent, fast times but was unable to close the gap on fourth.

In the second moto, he got off to a flying start and grabbed the holeshot. He was passed early but was showing strength in second before a big crash on that first lap which caused some damage to his bike. Unwilling to quit, Barcia pulled into the mechanics’ area and the team quickly worked to get him back on track. He rejoined at the back of the pack and charged through to 13th, earning him 10th overall.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team looks to come back swinging next weekend at the penultimate round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at the Thunder Valley Motocross Park, on Saturday, October 3.

“It was a tough day at the WW Ranch. In Moto 1, Justin got out to a fifth-place start and stayed there for the remainder of the race. We made a couple of changes for Moto 2 and he got the holeshot. He was running in second on the first lap and then had a high-speed crash. Justin picked up the bike and came to the pits to get back out there and salvaged a 13-place finish for 10th overall today. It was not what we’re looking for, but a great effort from the whole team. We’ll regroup and head to Colorado and work for a top result.”

“It wasn’t what we were hoping for at WW Ranch. In the first moto, I got a decent start and finished fifth. We made some changes to the bike for the second moto. I got the holeshot and was feeling awesome, and then had a big crash. I had to pull in, which was a bummer, but we were able to get back out there. I gave it everything I had and fought my way back up to 13th for 10th overall. It’s not the results I wanted, but all in all, have to look at the positives. I’m looking forward to next weekend.”