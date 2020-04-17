Incredible Ducati Offers: 0% APR for 60 months on 2019 and 2020 models +$1500 credit

Special Offers from Ducati

Enjoy riding season with Ducati’s current special offers and choose from as low as 0% APR for 60 months on select 2019 and 2020 models. 2019 models have the added benefit of Ducati Incentives which can be applied to Ducati Apparel and Accessories. Please see below for key offer details

Make your Ducati one of a kind

Get ready for riding season. Use our online configurator to build out the bike of your dreams. Customize your future Ducati to your preferred specifications or get accessory inspiration for your current bike. With Ducati’s extensive accessory catalogue, you’ll find the perfect fit for you.

Take advantage of financing as low as 0% for 60 months on select 2019 models with up to $1,500 in Ducati Apparel & Accessories credit or 0% for 36 months on select 2020 models. this special offer is only available through April 30th, 2020.

If you order, we can deliver

Contact your local dealer to learn more about how they are adapting their business practices to keep you and their employees safe. Many Ducati dealers offer curb side pick-up or a mail-order delivery service for parts and accessories while also ensuring that your new motorcycle order is fulfilled by operating an entirely contactless purchase and delivery service.

Diavel 1260

157 hp POWER

POWER 95 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 218 kg DRY WEIGHT

DRY WEIGHT

Diavel 1260 S

157 hp POWER

POWER 95 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 218 kgDRY WEIGHT

XDiavel

152 hp POWER

POWER 93 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 220 kgDRY WEIGHT

XDiavel S

152 hp POWER

POWER 93 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 220 kgDRY WEIGHT

Hypermotard 950

114 hp POWER

POWER 71 lb -ft TORQUE

TORQUE 178 kgDRY WEIGHT

Hypermotard 950 SP

114 hp POWER

POWER 71 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 178 kgDRY WEIGHT

Monster 797

73 hp POWER

POWER 49 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 175 kgDRY WEIGHT

Monster 821

109 hp POWER

POWER 63 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 195 kgDRY WEIGHT

Monster 821 Stealth

109 hp POWER

POWER 63 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 195 kgDRY WEIGHT

Monster 1200

147 hp POWER

POWER 91 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 187 kgDRY WEIGHT

Monster 1200 S

147 hp POWER

POWER 91 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 185 kgDRY WEIGHT

Streetfighter V4

208 hp POWER

POWER 4 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 180 kgDRY WEIGHT

Streetfighter V4 S

208 hp POWER

POWER 4 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 180 kgDRY WEIGHT

Multistrada 950

113 hp POWER

POWER 71 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 204 kgDRRY WEIGHT

Multistrada 950 S

113 hp POWER

POWER 71 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 204 kgDRY WEIGHT

Multistrada 1260

158 hp POWER

POWER 5 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 209 kgDRY WEIGHT

Multistrada 1260 S

158 hp POWER

POWER 5 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 212 kgDRY WEIGHT

Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak

158 hp POWER

POWER 5 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 206 kgDRY WEIGHT

1260 Enduro

158 hp POWER

POWER 94 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 225 kgDRY WEIGHT

Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour

158 hp POWER

POWER 95 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 215 kgDRY WEIGHT

Panigale V2

155 hp POWER

POWER 7 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 176 kgDRY WEIGHT

Panigale V4

214 hp POWER

POWER 5 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 175 kgDRY WEIGHT

Panigale V4 S

214 hp POWER

POWER 5 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 174 kgDRY WEIGHT

V4 S Corse

214 hp POWER

POWER 5 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 174 kgDRY WEIGHT

Panigale V4 Speciale

214 hp POWER

POWER 5 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 173 kgDRY WEIGHT

Panigale V4 R

221 hp POWER

POWER 83 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 172 kgDRY WEIGHT

Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916

214 hp POWER

POWER 5 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 173 kgDRY WEIGHT

Superleggera V4

234 hp with full racing exhaust POWER

POWER 7 lb-ft with full racing exhaust TORQUE

TORQUE 2 kg (335.5 lb) with racing kitDRY WEIGHT

SuperSport

110 hp POWER

POWER 69 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 184 kgDRY WEIGHT

SuperSport S

110 hp POWER

POWER 69 lb-ft TORQUE

TORQUE 184 kgDRY WEIGHT

2019 Models Ducati Traditional Financing Ducati Incentives Multistrada 950 S Spoked Wheels 0% APR for 60 months* $1,000 Multistrada 1260 S 2,99% APR for 60 months* $1,000 Multistrada 1260 S Touring 2,99% APR for 60 months* $1,500 Multistrada 1260 Enduro Touring 2,99% APR for 60 months* $1,500 Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak 2,99% APR for 60 months* $1,500 2020 Models Ducati Traditional Financing Multistrada 950 S Spoked Wheels 1,99% APR for 60 months* Multistrada 1260 S 3,99% APR for 60 months* Multistrada 1260 S Touring 3,99% APR for 60 months* Multistrada 1260 Enduro Touring 3,99% APR for 60 months* Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak 3,99% APR for 60 months*

Monster

Contemporary and iconic, with an essential design, since decades the Monster family combines these elements to sportiness, fun and riding pleasure. Take advantage of one of our two special offers.

2019 Models Ducati Traditional Financing Ducati Incentives Monster 797 0% APR for 60 months* $500 Monster 821 & Stealth 0% APR for 60 months* $500 Monster 1200 2,99% APR for 60 months* $750 Monster 1200 S 2,99% APR for 60 months* $1,000 Monster 1200 R 2,99% APR for 60 months* $1,000 2020 Models Ducati Traditional Financing Monster 797 1,99% APR for 60 months* Monster 821 & Stealth 1,99% APR for 60 months* Monster 1200 3,99% APR for 60 months* Monster 1200 S 3,99% APR for 60 months*

SuperSport

The SuperSport is the road sporty bike that brings energy and sport emotion everywhere, from weekend to everyday roads. Take advantage of one of our two special offers.

2019 Models Ducati Traditional Financing Ducati Incentives Supersport 0% APR for 60 months* $500 Supersport S 0% APR for 60 months* $750 2020 Models Ducati Traditional Financing Supersport 1,99% APR for 60 months* Supersport S 1,99% APR for 60 months*

Hypermotard

Aggressive look, sporty and fearless character: the new Hypermotard 950 and 950 SP goes back to the roots of competition motard style without sacrificing the sporty essence. Take advantage of one of our two special offers.

2019 Models Ducati Traditional Financing Ducati Incentives Hypermotard 950 0% APR for 60 months* $500 Hypermotard 950 SP 0% APR for 60 months* $500 2020 Models Option 1 – Ducati Traditional Financing Hypermotard 950 1,99% APR for 60 months* Hypermotard 950 SP 1,99% APR for 60 months*

Diavel & XDiavel

Strong personality both in design and performances, the Diavel mixes sporty soul and comfort and riding pleasure. Take advantage of one of our two special offers.

2019 Models Ducati Traditional Financing Ducati Incentives Diavel 1260 2,99% for 60 months* $750 Diavel 1260 S 2,99% for 60 months* $1,000 XDiavel 2,99% for 60 months* $750 XDiavel S 2,99% for 60 months* $1,000 2020 Models Ducati Traditional Financing Diavel 1260 3,99% APR for 60 months* Diavel 1260 S 3,99% APR for 60 months* XDiavel 3,99% APR for 60 months* XDiavel S 3,99% APR for 60 months*

Panigale

The highest peak of technology and Ducati design to reach the maximum performances. Take advantage of our current special offer.

2019 Models Ducati Traditional Financing Ducati Incentives 959 Panigale 2,99% APR for 60 months* $500 959 Panigale Corse 2,99% APR for 60 months* $500 Panigale V4 2,99% APR for 60 months* $750 Panigale V4 S 2,99% APR for 60 months* $1,000 Panigale V4 R 2,99% APR for 60 months* $1,500 2020 Models Ducati Traditional Financing Panigale V4 3,99% APR for 36 months* Panigale V4 S 3,99% APR for 36 months* Panigale V4 R 3,99% APR for 36 months*

Scrambler

Inventive, youthful and free-spirited, the new Ducati Scrambler is much more than a bike, it’s a land of joy, freedom and self-expression. Take advantage of one of our two special offers.

2019 Models Ducati Traditional Financing Ducati Incentives Sixty2 0% APR for 60 months* $500 Icon 0% APR for 60 months* $500 Full Throttle 0% APR for 60 months* $750 Cafe Racer 0% APR for 60 months* $750 Desert Sled 0% APR for 60 months* $750 1100 0% APR for 60 months* $1,000 1100 Special 0% APR for 60 months* $1,500 1100 Sport 0% APR for 60 months* $1,500 2020 Models Ducati Traditional Financing Sixty2 0% APR for 60 months* Icon 0% APR for 60 months* Full Throttle 0% APR for 60 months* Cafe Racer 0% APR for 60 months* Desert Sled 0% APR for 60 months* 1100 0% APR for 60 months* 1100 Special 0% APR for 60 months* 1100 Sport 0% APR for 60 months*

Visit your local Ducati dealer to find out more about these offers.

*Financing offer provided through Audi Finance, the name under which VW Credit Canada, Inc. carries on business.

