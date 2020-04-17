Incredible Ducati Offers: 0% APR for 60 months on 2019 and 2020 models +$1500 credit

April 17, 2020 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Incredible Ducati Offers: 0% APR for 60 months on 2019 and 2020 models +$1500 credit

2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO

Special Offers from Ducati
Enjoy riding season with Ducati’s current special offers and choose from as low as 0% APR for 60 months on select 2019 and 2020 models. 2019 models have the added benefit of Ducati Incentives which can be applied to Ducati Apparel and Accessories. Please see below for key offer details

 

Make your Ducati one of a kind

Get ready for riding season. Use our online configurator to build out the bike of your dreams. Customize your future Ducati to your preferred specifications or get accessory inspiration for your current bike. With Ducati’s extensive accessory catalogue, you’ll find the perfect fit for you.

Take advantage of financing as low as 0% for 60 months on select 2019 models with up to $1,500 in Ducati Apparel & Accessories credit or 0% for 36 months on select 2020 models. this special offer is only available through April 30th, 2020.

If you order, we can deliver
Contact your local dealer to learn more about how they are adapting their business practices to keep you and their employees safe. Many Ducati dealers offer curb side pick-up or a mail-order delivery service for parts and accessories while also ensuring that your new motorcycle order is fulfilled by operating an entirely contactless purchase and delivery service.

 

Diavel 1260

  • 157 hpPOWER
  • 95 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 218 kgDRY WEIGHT

Diavel 1260 S

  • 157 hpPOWER
  • 95 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 218 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

XDiavel

  • 152 hpPOWER
  • 93 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 220 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

 

XDiavel S

  • 152 hpPOWER
  • 93 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 220 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

Hypermotard 950

  • 114 hpPOWER
  • 71 lb -ftTORQUE
  • 178 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

Hypermotard 950 SP

  • 114 hpPOWER
  • 71 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 178 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

Monster 797

  • 73 hpPOWER
  • 49 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 175 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

Monster 821

  • 109 hpPOWER
  • 63 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 195 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

Monster 821 Stealth

  • 109 hpPOWER
  • 63 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 195 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

Monster 1200

  • 147 hpPOWER
  • 91 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 187 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

Monster 1200 S

  • 147 hpPOWER
  • 91 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 185 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

Streetfighter V4

  • 208 hpPOWER
  • 4 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 180 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

Streetfighter V4 S

  • 208 hpPOWER
  • 4 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 180 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

Multistrada 950

  • 113 hpPOWER
  • 71 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 204 kgDRRY WEIGHT

 

Multistrada 950 S

  • 113 hpPOWER
  • 71 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 204 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

Multistrada 1260

  • 158 hpPOWER
  • 5 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 209 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

Multistrada 1260 S

  • 158 hpPOWER
  • 5 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 212 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak

  • 158 hpPOWER
  • 5 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 206 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

1260 Enduro

  • 158 hpPOWER
  • 94 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 225 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour

  • 158 hpPOWER
  • 95 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 215 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

Panigale V2

  • 155 hpPOWER
  • 7 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 176 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

Panigale V4

  • 214 hpPOWER
  • 5 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 175 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

Panigale V4 S

  • 214 hpPOWER
  • 5 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 174 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

V4 S Corse

  • 214 hpPOWER
  • 5 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 174 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

Panigale V4 Speciale

  • 214 hpPOWER
  • 5 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 173 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

Panigale V4 R

  • 221 hpPOWER
  • 83 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 172 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916

  • 214 hpPOWER
  • 5 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 173 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

Superleggera V4

  • 234 hp with full racing exhaustPOWER
  • 7 lb-ft with full racing exhaustTORQUE
  • 2 kg (335.5 lb) with racing kitDRY WEIGHT

 

SuperSport

  • 110 hpPOWER
  • 69 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 184 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

SuperSport S

  • 110 hpPOWER
  • 69 lb-ftTORQUE
  • 184 kgDRY WEIGHT

 

OWN THE ROAD

Special Offers from Ducati

Enjoy riding season with Ducati’s current special offers and choose from as low as 0% APR for 60 months on select 2019 and 2020 models. 2019 models have the added benefit of Ducati Incentives which can be applied to Ducati Apparel and Accessories. Please see below for key offer details.

 

2019 ModelsDucati Traditional FinancingDucati Incentives
Multistrada 950 S Spoked Wheels0% APR for 60 months*$1,000
Multistrada 1260 S2,99% APR for 60 months*$1,000
Multistrada 1260 S Touring2,99% APR for 60 months*$1,500
Multistrada 1260 Enduro Touring2,99% APR for 60 months*$1,500
Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak2,99% APR for 60 months*$1,500
2020 Models Ducati Traditional Financing
Multistrada 950 S Spoked Wheels1,99% APR for 60 months*
Multistrada 1260 S 3,99% APR for 60 months*
Multistrada 1260 S Touring 3,99% APR for 60 months*
Multistrada 1260 Enduro Touring 3,99% APR for 60 months*
Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak 3,99% APR for 60 months*

SPECIAL OFFERS

Monster

Contemporary and iconic, with an essential design, since decades the Monster family combines these elements to sportiness, fun and riding pleasure. Take advantage of one of our two special offers.

 

2019 ModelsDucati Traditional FinancingDucati Incentives
Monster 7970% APR for 60 months*$500
Monster 821 & Stealth0% APR for 60 months*$500
Monster 12002,99% APR for 60 months*$750
Monster 1200 S2,99% APR for 60 months*$1,000
Monster 1200 R2,99% APR for 60 months*$1,000
2020 ModelsDucati Traditional Financing
Monster 7971,99% APR for 60 months*
Monster 821 & Stealth1,99% APR for 60 months*
Monster 12003,99% APR for 60 months*
Monster 1200 S3,99% APR for 60 months*

SPECIAL OFFERS

SuperSport

The SuperSport is the road sporty bike that brings energy and sport emotion everywhere, from weekend to everyday roads. Take advantage of one of our two special offers.

 

2019 ModelsDucati Traditional FinancingDucati Incentives
Supersport0% APR for 60 months*$500
Supersport S0% APR for 60 months*$750
2020 Models Ducati Traditional Financing
Supersport1,99% APR for 60 months*
Supersport S1,99% APR for 60 months*

SPECIAL OFFERS

Hypermotard

Aggressive look, sporty and fearless character: the new Hypermotard 950 and 950 SP goes back to the roots of competition motard style without sacrificing the sporty essence. Take advantage of one of our two special offers.

 

2019 ModelsDucati Traditional FinancingDucati Incentives
Hypermotard 9500% APR for 60 months*$500
Hypermotard 950 SP0% APR for 60 months*$500
2020 ModelsOption 1 – Ducati Traditional Financing
Hypermotard 9501,99% APR for 60 months*
Hypermotard 950 SP1,99% APR for 60 months*

SPECIAL OFFERS

Diavel & XDiavel

Strong personality both in design and performances, the Diavel mixes sporty soul and comfort and riding pleasure. Take advantage of one of our two special offers.

 

2019 ModelsDucati Traditional FinancingDucati Incentives
Diavel 12602,99% for 60 months*$750
Diavel 1260 S2,99% for 60 months*$1,000
XDiavel2,99% for 60 months*$750
XDiavel S2,99% for 60 months*$1,000
2020 ModelsDucati Traditional Financing
Diavel 12603,99%  APR for 60 months*
Diavel 1260 S3,99%  APR for 60 months*
XDiavel3,99%  APR for 60 months*
XDiavel S3,99%  APR for 60 months*

SPECIAL OFFERS

Panigale

The highest peak of technology and Ducati design to reach the maximum performances. Take advantage of our current special offer.

 

2019 ModelsDucati Traditional FinancingDucati Incentives
959 Panigale2,99% APR for 60 months*$500
959 Panigale Corse2,99% APR for 60 months*$500
Panigale V42,99% APR for 60 months*$750
Panigale V4 S2,99% APR for 60 months*$1,000
Panigale V4 R2,99% APR for 60 months*$1,500
2020 ModelsDucati Traditional Financing
Panigale V43,99% APR for 36 months*
Panigale V4 S 3,99% APR for 36 months*
Panigale V4 R3,99% APR for 36 months*

SPECIAL OFFERS

Scrambler

Inventive, youthful and free-spirited, the new Ducati Scrambler is much more than a bike, it’s a land of joy, freedom and self-expression. Take advantage of one of our two special offers.

 

2019 ModelsDucati Traditional FinancingDucati Incentives
Sixty20% APR for 60 months*$500
Icon0% APR for 60 months*$500
Full Throttle0% APR for 60 months*$750
Cafe Racer0% APR for 60 months*$750
Desert Sled0% APR for 60 months*$750
11000% APR for 60 months*$1,000
1100 Special0% APR for 60 months*$1,500
1100 Sport0% APR for 60 months*$1,500
2020 ModelsDucati Traditional Financing
Sixty20% APR for 60 months*
Icon0% APR for 60 months*
Full Throttle0% APR for 60 months*
Cafe Racer0% APR for 60 months*
Desert Sled0% APR for 60 months*
11000% APR for 60 months*
1100 Special0% APR for 60 months*
1100 Sport0% APR for 60 months*

Visit your local Ducati dealer to find out more about these offers.
*Financing offer provided through Audi Finance, the name under which VW Credit Canada, Inc. carries on business.

Copyright © 2020 Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A – A Sole Shareholder Company – A Company subject to the Management and Coordination activities of AUDI AG. All rights reserved. VAT 05113870967

 

About Michael Le Pard 4047 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles