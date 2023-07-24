PRACTICE CRASH SIDELINES HUSQVARNA’S KAY DE WOLF

Kay de Wolf of the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team could not complete yesterday’s Grand Prix of Flanders. De Wolf was keen to push through the pain that was prompted by an unfortunate practice crash on Wednesday, July 19, but that proved to be impossible.

De Wolf put in a valiant effort to qualify in sixth place, but a crash at the start of moto one only added to his troubles. It has been a tricky six weeks for de Wolf, who was at the forefront of the fight for the world championship, and he will now take the necessary time to allow his body to heal. ’74’ has the full support of the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing outfit.

Lucas Coenen will be Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s sole representative at the upcoming Grand Prix of Finland, as Roan van de Moosdijk is still recovering from the collarbone injury that he sustained in the Czech Republic. Updates on both van de Moosdijk and de Wolf will be provided in due course.

Rasmus Jorgensen (Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager): “It has been a turbulent year for us. There were superb highs, like the Grand Prix win that Kay took in Latvia, and now we are experiencing the tough side of the sport. Kay will take the time for his battered and bruised body to heal, then he will return when he is ready to put his FC 250 back on the box.“