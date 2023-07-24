WorldSBK & WorldSSP Most & Phillip Island Pirelli Hard Tire Choices

The Czech circuit of Most, together with that of Phillip Island in Australia, is undoubtedly considered one of the most demanding tracks for tyres due to the layout. For this reason, and based on the experience of past years, Pirelli has decided to rely on rear development solutions in medium compound to tackle the eighth round of the FIM Superbike World Championship. The reference is represented by the SC1 A1126 that the riders have already used successfully at Phillip Island both last season and this year, while the new addition is the one made up of the C0567 which should represent a further evolution in terms of constant performance and structural sturdiness. WorldSBK Front: the soft SC0 has been discarded because it is not suitable for this track. Pirelli relies on the two standard solutions, namely the medium SC1 and the hard SC2. Each rider has 8 tyres available of both options. Rear: two development solutions are available, both in medium compound. The SC1 in specification C0567 is making its absolute debut in competition, it has the same compound as that of the A1126 but a different structure with the aim of improving performance and consistency at high working-ranges both compared to the standard SC1 and to the A1126 specification. The latter made its debut in 2022 at Mandalika and was then the most used solution at Phillip Island in both 2022 and 2023. Compared to the standard solution, the A1126 has a more robust structure also designed for high temperatures. It offers a good compromise between high performance and low wear. For Superpole and Superpole Race the riders will be able to use the standard SC0 which, only for this occasion, will replace the commonly used SCQ. WorldSSP The two SC1 solutions for the front have been confirmed: the standard one for the WorldSSP class in 120/70 size and the one used by WorldSBK in 125/70. For the rear, Pirelli provides the standard SC0 or, alternatively, the development SC1 A1128 adopted by all the riders for the Phillip Island races in 2022 and 2023 and which uses the same compound as the standard SC1 but has a sturdier structure also designed for high temperatures. Further details on the tyre allocation are available in the technical data sheets attached to this press release. Similarities between Most and Phillip Island “Although different from each other, Most and Phillip Island have some similarities which make them the two most demanding tracks for tyres on the calendar and, in some ways, they are each other’s testing ground in terms of tyres. In the last couple of years, Most has undergone modernisation works that have made it a safer and a more modern circuit, but it still remains a circuit with a classic and fast layout like Phillip Island: old-style circuits that always offer spectacular racing. Given their particularity, it is better to focus on rear development solutions specifically designed to offer a more robust structure and greater performance consistency. It is therefore no coincidence that the reference solutions we bring to Most are the development SC1 A1126 for Superbike and the A1128 for Supersport, both of which have already been successfully used in the last two rounds held at Phillip Island. The new development SC1 C0567 has instead been designed to offer even better performance than the A1126 and, should it be confirmed, it could certainly become a valid option also for next year’s Australian round. The standard SC0 will be entrusted with the role of qualifying and Superpole Race tyre which on the other tracks is typical of the SCQ.”