Craig DeLong moved within striking distance of AMA National Enduro top-three position

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong moved to within striking distance of a top-three position in the AMA National Enduro standings with his fourth-place finish at this weekend’s rocky and technical Rattlesnake National Enduro in Cross Fork, Pennsylvania.

DeLong started off the day with a bang, winning the first test of the event, a grass-track test, topping series points-leader Grant Baylor by almost a second, but settled into consistent third- and fourth-fastest times in the final five tests, ending the day fourth overall in the NE Pro1 division.