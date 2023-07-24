Craig DeLong moved within striking distance of AMA National Enduro top-three position

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong moved to within striking distance of a top-three position in the AMA National Enduro standings with his fourth-place finish at this weekend’s rocky and technical Rattlesnake National Enduro in Cross Fork, Pennsylvania.
DeLong started off the day with a bang, winning the first test of the event, a grass-track test, topping series points-leader Grant Baylor by almost a second, but settled into consistent third- and fourth-fastest times in the final five tests, ending the day fourth overall in the NE Pro1 division.
In addition to his win in the opening grass-track, DeLong also registered an ultra-quick third-fastest time in the rocky fourth test on his Husqvarna FX 350, putting himself in position for a solid podium finish, however, his final tests let him down as he placed fourth and fourth in the last two tests.
“I won the first test and then I had a couple of close calls,3 but nothing major,” said DeLong
. “When it’s rocky like that, you end up having to ride over your head a little bit. I just had trouble pushing that pace to go that extra bit, so I just kind of rode within my comfort zone. I pushed it where I could, but that just wasn’t enough. I like that place, but because of the foliage you can’t really see the rocks and they just kind of hidden under the underbrush, so you don’t really know what you’re hitting until you hit it.”
With four rounds remaining, DeLong sits 13 points behind Ryder Lafferty for third overall in the series standings, sitting 53 points behind the points-leader, Grant Baylor.
Next Round (7): Wellston, OH – September 10, 2023
NE Pro1 Class – Rattlesnake results
1. Steward Baylor (KTM), 113:03.097
2. Grant Baylor (Kawasaki) 13:03.58
3. Josh Toth (GASGAS) 14:15.077
4. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 5:39.063
5. Ryder Lafferty (GASGAS) 16:15.0200
NE PRO1 Championship Standings
1. Grant Baylor, 156 points
2. Josh Toth, 129
3. Ryder Lafferty, 127
4. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 114
5. Steward Baylor, 103