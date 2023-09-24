Protagonists of WorldSSP and WorldSSP300 races today were standard Pirelli solutions

|With the SCX rear and SC1 front, the Ducati rider wins both the Superpole Race and Race 2 and widens the gap in the championship standings once again, double win for Bulega with the WorldSSP championship title ever closer whereas the WorldSSP300 victory goes to Buis
|
After an unlucky Race 1, on Sunday, Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) won both races in the FIM World Superbike Championship held at MotorLand Aragón, namely the Superpole Race and Race 2, thereby once again widening the gap in the overall championship standings where he leads by 47 points over his direct rival, Toprak Razgatlioğlu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK). The latter files away the round on Spanish soil with two second-place finishes and a third place.
Protagonists of the races today were the standard Pirelli solutions, the SC1 front and SCX rear which, besides being used by almost all the riders on the starting grid, were also chosen by Bautista to win both races.
It was also an all-Ducati success in WorldSSP. In fact, Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) continued his streak of victories, taking another important double win which now leaves him solidly in the lead of the overall championship standings.
And then, in the 300 entry class, the Race 2 win went to Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) for his fourth victory of the season and first place in the provisional championship standings.
Solidity of the standard range but also of the development solutions
“We are filing away the Aragón round in the black, particularly in terms of our standard tyres, but not only. In both WorldSBK and WorldSSP, the super soft SCX was undoubtedly the most used tyre in the race – in the case of Superbike, paired with the standard SC1. This is positive because we once again received confirmation that ours is an extremely solid and versatile range, capable of ensuring outstanding performance with different bikes and on different circuits. On the other hand, this is precisely why these products are standard, which means that they are available for purchase by riders all over the world. Nevertheless, we cannot overlook the fact that in the Superpole Race, the three riders who finished on the podium used three different rear options, with the standard SCX, the SCX B0800 development solution, and the SCQ C0004 development tyre, all equally protagonists. And the fact that we are able to offer the riders three solutions which are all valid is certainly a good thing because it lets them choose the one that best matches their riding style and bike setup. Now, in less than one week, we will be headed for the next round in Portugal where we will be the Event Main Sponsor. We’ll see if the world titles are assigned then or if we’ll have to wait for the grand finale in Jerez to see who our 2023 champions are!”