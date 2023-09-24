Tissot Aragon Round ends with exciting Sunday for Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team

A dream Sunday at Aragon. Bautista wins the SPR and dominates Race 2 with Rinaldi on the podium (P3). Bulega uncatchable in WorldSSP

The Tissot Aragon Round ends with an exciting Sunday for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team. After Saturday’s crash, Alvaro Bautista’s reaction is extraordinary in SPR with a thrilling final lap that gives him victory ahead of Rea (Kawasaki) and Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). In Race-2 the Spaniard battles in a thrilling first lap with Rea and Locatelli (Yamaha), he then takes the lead to close with a margin under the chequered flag.

Starting from fifth position, Michael Rinaldi manages his race well and on lap 6 overtakes Rea to take fourth. The Italian rider’s pace is incisive and allows him to put himself in a position to attack the two Yamaha. Locatelli’s technical problem, however, forced Rinaldi to slow down, losing contact with Razgatlioglu; still, he managed to secure the podium and celebrate with his team.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“I am extremely happy. I want to say it again: I learned a lot from yesterday’s mistake and these are things that help you grow. Even today the feeling with the bike was excellent and it allowed me to push hard in the Superpole Race, putting me in a position to have a great last lap. In Race 2 I stayed focused all the time, first during the nice duel on the first lap, then managing the lead. See you in Portimao”.

Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“Maybe I could have attacked Toprak too*,* if I hadn’t had to slow down not to take risks when Locatelli had that technical problem. But it doesn’t matter because this is still a good result. Maybe I missed something in the Superpole Race but the balance of the weekend is really good. I want to continue having fun like this in the next two rounds”.

WorldSSP

It was a simply perfect weekend for Nicolò Bulega and Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team who finished in first position in all the sessions of the Tissot Aragon Round including Race-2 dominated from the first to the last lap.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #11)

“I am really very happy. Throughout the weekend the feeling with the bike has been extraordinary and I thank the team for the work they have done. The championship? I just want to think about winning the next races because riding this Panigale is really fun”.