Lost life in tragic accident during IDM Hockenheim

The BMW Motorrad Motorsport family mourns the death of Leon Langstädtler.

24.09.2022 PRESS RELEASE

With great disbelief and sadness, BMW Motorrad Motorsport has learned the sad news of the death of IDM rider Leon Langstädtler (GER). The 24-year old BMW rider lost his life in a tragic accident during Friday’s IDM free practice at Hockenheim.

BMW Motorrad Motorsport’s thoughts are with Langstädtler’s family, friends and team F73 Academy / Werk 2 Racing Team by MCA at this difficult time. The whole BMW Motorrad Motorsport community would like to express its most sincere condolences.