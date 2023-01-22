Really solid day at San Diego AMA Supercross

RJ Hampshire led the charge for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team in AMA Supercross action at San Diego, backing up his round one result with another solid second-place score. But he didn’t have the only bright spot for the team, as Malcolm Stewart set the fast time in 450 qualifying, as well as scorings a heat race win, much to the delight of the fans at Snapdragon Stadium

250SX

After qualifying in second position, and winning his heat race, there was no doubt that RJ Hampshire was feeling the speed on his FC 250. He backed that in the main event, after starting in the sixth spot and slicing through the pack to finish second. That keeps him solidly in the hunt for the 250 West title chase.



“Man, it was a really solid day. I felt good on the bike literally from the time I sat on it before the first practice,” Hampshire said. I just had a good feeling. I went to P1 early and was battling for that top spot in qualifying, won my heat race, and then just had another solid main event. I’m stoked on where we’re at. Hopefully, we can figure out some things this week with my start and can battle more next weekend at Anaheim putting this Rockstar Husky back on the podium.”



450SX

Malcolm Stewart set the fastest time in 450 qualifying, taking his FC 450 Rockstar Edition to the top of the charts in the final session. In his heat race, he charged from fifth to first and looked set to challenge for the win in the main event. Unfortunately, a pair of crashes there left him with a 15th-place finish. Not nearly indicative of his true speed.

Christian Craig was fifth in his heat race, 11th in the main, and is looking forward to making progress up the leaderboard next week at round four.

Next Event (Round 4): January 28, 2023 – Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Round 3 Results: San Diego



250SX West – Main Event

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda)

2. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Cameron Mcadoo (Kawasaki)



450SX – Main Event

1. Eli Tomac (Yamaha)

2. Cooper Webb (KTM)

3. Chase Sexton (Honda)

…

11. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

15. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing



250SX West Rider Point Standings

1. Jett Lawrence – 52 points

2. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 46 points

3. Cameron Mcadoo – 42 points



450SX Rider Point Standings

1. Eli Tomac – 52 points

2. Cooper Webb – 46 points

3. Chase Sexton – 39 points

…

11. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

15. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing