Results of WorldSSP and WorldSSP300 Nevers Magny-Cours France Races

|The Turkish Yamaha rider takes the Superpole Race but the Ducati rider wins Race 2; Bulega doubles down in WorldSSP and Buis wins WorldSSP300 again
|
Toprak Razgatlioğlu (Yamaha) and Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) divided the spoils of the Pirelli French round, the ninth round of the FIM World Superbike Championship season which was raced in Nevers Magny-Cours, France. After his Race 1 victory, the Yamaha rider also took the Superpole Race, but in Race 2 he was unable to maintain the pace of the Ducati rider who, taking the win, remains solidly in the championship lead with an advantage of 57 points over the Turkish rider.
Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) has an increasingly strong hold on the WorldSSP lead. Winning Race 2 as well gives him a brilliant double win (his fourth this year) and takes him to 11 victories and 358 championship points, a full 60 ahead of his nearest rival, Stefano Manzi (Yamaha).
It was a picture perfect weekend for Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) in WorldSSP300. The Dutchman leaves Magny-Cours with a fantastic double win and, what’s more, as championship leader with 149 points and a 5-point advantage over Perez Gonzalez.
Satisfaction for Pirelli in the performance of the tyres, mostly standard, which had to reckon with much higher temperatures than in past races on this track.
Grip, stability, and consistent performance despite the high temperatures
“First of all, I can say that we are satisfied with the performance of our tyres in this round. Throughout the entire weekend, the temperatures in Magny-Cours were unusually extremely high. The races were held on around 50°C asphalt. In these conditions, grip generally drops, to the detriment of stability, and there is more wear. Instead, the tyres demonstrated great versatility and adaptability, managing to ensure extremely good grip and, more importantly, outstanding stability on the front axle, all without showing signs of particular wear at the end of the race. In Superbike, the super soft standard SCX rear was the star of the long races, whereas the extra soft SCQ development tyre played its role respectably in the Superpole Race, where it was used by all the riders, even allowing Bautista to set the new race lap record. In Supersport, we are satisfied with the performance of the new SC1 front solution in B1333 specification. It is true that the standard SC1 was the most used over the weekend, but over the course of the day today, four of the first five riders to finish the race chose the new solution and, compared with Race 2 of last year, race times were about half a second faster per lap – an important result, especially if we consider the 15°C hotter asphalt than in 2022. Congratulations to all the winners of this hot round!”