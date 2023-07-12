Silver & Bronze Medals Shine at Junior Motocross World Championship

The 2023 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship in Bucharest, Romania showcased an extraordinary level of talent as Yamaha riders shone in the highly competitive 125cc category. MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Janis Reisulis powered his GYTR kitted YZ125 to a spectacular race win in the final race to secure the runner-up spot in the 125cc World Championship class. At the same time, Simone Mancini, a star that has emerged through the YZ125 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup program, finished third.

The YZ125 has always been the popular choice of motorcycle for young riders, and its resurgence in recent years has been particularly evident in the fiercely competitive EMX125 Championship. The FIM Junior Motocross World Championship held at the TCS Race Park near Bucharest was a perfect stage for Yamaha to showcase the remarkable progress achieved with the YZ125. Five out of the top seven positions were filled by talented YZ125 riders, a testament to the bike’s exceptional performance and ability to compete at the highest level.

Yamaha’s YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe program is a significant factor contributing to their success. The program is designed to nurture and motivate young talent to become world-class riders. Simone Mancini’s impressive third-place finish is a perfect example of how the program helps to develop and promote emerging talents.

Additionally, Australian bLU cRU sensation Jake Cannon missed the podium by a single point, tying for fourth overall, while Nicola Salvini, another rising star from the YZ125 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup, demonstrated his exceptional skill and determination, finishing in sixth place. MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Julius Mikula further emphasized Yamaha’s dominance in the Championship with his solid seventh-place finish.

Yamaha’s exceptional achievements at the recent Junior Motocross World Championship shows its unwavering commitment to supporting emerging talents through the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe program. And the excitement doesn’t stop there! Yamaha Motor Europe now looks forward to the 2023 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, an event that will see 120 young Yamaha riders go head to head at the prestigious Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernee, France from October 6-8.