WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – JUNE 6TH

June 5, 2021 Michael Le Pard News 0

MGP-7-Joan Mir-17

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 4.

The opening weekend in June sees Team Suzuki Ecstar on track at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the seventh round of the MotoGP™ World Championship for the Catalan GP.

World Champion Joan Mir is the sole Suzuki rider aboard the factory GSX-RR after team-mate Alex Rins was injured yesterday during a training accident and has been on track today for the opening Free Practice sessions ahead of tomorrow’s Qualifying and Sunday’s race.

In America, Round 2 of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship heads to Thunder Valley in Lakewood, with the Twisted Tea/ HEP Motosports Suzuki with team riders Max Anstie and Brandon Hartranft aboard their RM-Z450 machinery.

June 6th: Round 7. MotoGP™. Gran Premi Monster Energy De Catalunya. Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Spain.

June 5-6th: Round 2. Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross. Thunder Valley National. Lakewood. Colorado. USA.

About Michael Le Pard 5725 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles