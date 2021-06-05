WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – JUNE 6TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 4.

The opening weekend in June sees Team Suzuki Ecstar on track at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the seventh round of the MotoGP™ World Championship for the Catalan GP.

World Champion Joan Mir is the sole Suzuki rider aboard the factory GSX-RR after team-mate Alex Rins was injured yesterday during a training accident and has been on track today for the opening Free Practice sessions ahead of tomorrow’s Qualifying and Sunday’s race.

In America, Round 2 of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship heads to Thunder Valley in Lakewood, with the Twisted Tea/ HEP Motosports Suzuki with team riders Max Anstie and Brandon Hartranft aboard their RM-Z450 machinery.

June 6th: Round 7. MotoGP™. Gran Premi Monster Energy De Catalunya. Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Spain.

June 5-6th: Round 2. Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross. Thunder Valley National. Lakewood. Colorado. USA.