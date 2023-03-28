World’s oldest race International Six Days Enduro in San Juan

The continent and the time zone may have changed but the demands, prestige and high-level competition of the world’s oldest race remains the same. KTM are once again proud to be an official partner of the International Six Days Enduro in San Juan from November 6-11 and offer a first-class on-the-ground READY TO RACE service as well as the chance to rent the new KTM 350 EXC-F SIX DAYS model. Places for both options can now be booked through an online platform.

After an exhilarating run through Le Puy En Velay, France last summer the ISDE, now onto its 97th edition, will break new terrain in San Juan, Argentina for the first return to South America since 2018 and back to the famous wine region itself since 2014. More than 30 nations are expected to gather to take the challenge to reigning International Trophy holders – United Kingdom – and KTM is ready to deploy its comprehensive ISDE Race Service to keep orange machinery at the top of the results sheets.

Any rider lining-up in Argentina can rent and throttle the latest KTM 350 EXC-F SIX DAYS, the sole motorcycle to make the trip to South America on this occasion. This championship-winning class leader is available to hire for the duration of the event and with transportation and insurance costs included in the fee. Racers can channel their inner Josep Garcia with this superb blend of agile handling and versatile engine performance.

For those rolling into San Juan with their own KTM EXC, KTM’s ISDE Race Service is an encompassing facility that is present around the course. Racers can focus 100% on their lines and times and leave the rest to the KTM ground crew. Signing up means the following benefits: access to the service stations, technical instructions and assistance for the whole event (as permitted by FIM rules), tools for maintenance, liquids and lubricants (Motorex, engine oil, cooling liquid, chain spray and petrol), daily race updates for settings and event information, WP Suspension support, storage boxes (gloves, goggles, tires and other items), emergency assistance (spares, tools, liquids, petrol, drinks, snacks), spare parts service (cost of the parts is not included), one air filter per day, a bike service after the pre-ride (before technical control), chilled drinks during race week and daily meal (TBC).