2020 MotoGP season is Back as Ducati resumes activities on track

The Ducati Test Team and Michele Pirro completed the third and final day of testing at Misano World Circuit today, finally resuming activities on track after the long suspension caused in recent months by the the emergency.

After the Sepang Shakedown Test held in the first week of February, the rider of San Giovanni Rotondo was able to return in the saddle of the Ducati Desmosedici GP20 bike on Tuesday 23rd, Wednesday 24th and Thursday 25th June at the Italian circuit located in Emilia Romagna, where he resumed the final preparations for the 2020 MotoGP season, which will finally kick off on the next 19th July at the Spanish circuit of Jerez de la Frontera.

Thanks to the favourable weather conditions during the three days, Pirro was able to complete the testing program scheduled with the team engineers, completing a total of 178 laps, setting good lap times and putting in his fastest lap in 1:33.000 on the final day.

Moreover, the Ducati Test Team was also able to test the safety protocol that will be adopted during the MotoGP events scheduled for this year. Apart from the adoption of individual protection devices, the Italian team has also introduced a communication system between technicians and the rider via microphones and earphones, in order to allow normal conversations in the pit garages, while maintaining the appropriate safe distances.

Michele Pirro (Ducati Test Team, #51)

“It was a positive three-day test, which has allowed us to regain some confidence with the bike after the long break of these months. Despite the scorching heat, the track, which was recently resurfaced, was in excellent condition and allowed me to feel comfortable immediately. We were able to set good lap times, which make us confident for the two races scheduled for September. We’ve been working on several electronics components and some aspects that were still pending after the Shakedown Test in Sepang. We are sure that thanks to these three days, the Ducati riders will be able to arrive at the first MotoGP race in Jerez ready to be immediately at the highest level of competitiveness.”