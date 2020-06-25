Honda’s First 2021 ATVs/Quads are Here on Total Motorcycle

IT’S TIME TO GET OUT

Many of us appreciate our time outdoors more than ever. So we’re even happier to announce our latest 2021 Honda FourTrax ATV models—the 2021 Honda Rancher, Foreman, Rubicon and Rincon models. Whether you use them for work or fun (or both!), Honda’s recreation and utility models are ready to help you get out there and see what we’ve all been missing. Let’s go riding!

They Play as Hard As They Work. Got a tough job to do? Want to get away from the crowds when you’re hunting or fishing? Or maybe you just want to get out and explore this great country. We hear you—and generations of outdoors enthusiasts, farmers, ranchers, construction workers and more have come to depend on Honda’s family of FourTrax Rincon, Rubicon, Foreman, Rancher, and Recon all-terrain vehicles to make work easier and to make having fun, well, even more fun.

REC/UTILITY FOURTRAX RINCON BASE MSRP $9,499 OME OUT ON TOP, NO MATTER THE CHALLENGE

If there’s one word for the Honda FourTrax Rincon, it’s this: Uncompromising. With power from a potent, liquid-cooled 675cc single cylinder engine – our biggest ATV powerplant. And we connected that engine to a longitudinal-crankshaft, so more power gets to the ground where you need it. Then there’s the Rincon’s class-leading comfort. With a premium long-travel suspension that keeps your ride smooth and controlled, from the second you hit the trail until your day is over. Features like steel racks front and rear, tough bodywork, and more, round out the package. Strong. Rugged. Built for the job and the trail. The Rincon gives you everything you expect in a flagship ATV and more. FOURTRAX FOREMAN RUBICON 4X4 BASE MSRP $8,699 TOUGH LOVE? HOW ABOUT TOUGH COMFORT.

Remember when people used to say that something rode like a truck? The same went for ATVs—some of them left you pretty beat up after a few hours in the saddle. Not the Honda FourTrax Rubicon—it’s all about working hard, but giving you a plush, comfortable ride. That’s because every Rubicon comes with Independent Rear Suspension (IRS) for a smooth ride and all-day comfort. Plus, we give every Rubicon a single-cylinder 518cc engine, tough front and rear racks, an easy-to-use reverse system, bold styling, a handy utility box, and more. With four models, it’s easy to choose the right mix of features, like Honda’s automatic DCT or a manual transmission and power steering. Rides like a truck? No way—it rides like a Rubicon! FOURTRAX FOREMAN 4X4 BASE MSRP $7,399 BIG, STRONG, POWERFUL. THAT’S THE FOREMAN.

Everyone who works with their hands learns a truth early on: Never cut corners when it comes to your tools. Which is exactly why so many people rely on Honda’s line of FourTrax Foreman ATVs. And it doesn’t hurt that, like you, they play just as hard as they work. All three models offer features like a powerful 518cc engine, tough front and rear racks, an easy-to-use reverse system, a handy utility box and more. And every Foreman here uses a swingarm rear suspension that’s perfect for hard work or towing. Looking for a machine with independent rear suspension (IRS)? Right this way: Check out our Foreman Rubicon models. FOURTRAX RANCHER BASE MSRP $5,499 WORK OR FUN, RANCHER’S GOT YOU COVERED

Choice: It’s why restaurants have more than one item on the menu, or why you have more than one tool in your toolbox. Nobody knows what you want—or need—like you. Which is why we offer eight models in Honda’s 2021 FourTrax Rancher lineup. Every one is loaded with the features you want, like rugged front and rear racks, a spacious front utility compartment, wide front drive-shaft guards, and an easy-to-use reverse system. Plus, our automatic DCT models give you an override shifting control, making this great transmission choice even better. So check out the whole menu, then take your pick—you can’t make a bad choice here. FOURTRAX RECON BASE MSRP $4,299 BIG UTILITY IN A RIGHT-SIZED PACKAGE

Lean, mean, and engineered to last, the Honda FourTrax Recon is one of the hardest-working ATVs out there. It features a specially designed 250-class engine that delivers plenty of low-rpm torque and power. And it’s available in two versions: one featuring our conventional foot-shift ATV transmission, or the Recon ES model offering Honda’s Electric Shift Program (ESP). It’s Honda quality and performance, distilled into an exceptionally versatile package.

We’ll Deliver Your New Honda

With the Honda Dealer-to-Door Delivery service, we’ll bring your new Honda right to your doorstep. It’s available at participating dealers, and it’s the safe, secure way to get that new Honda ATV, motorcycle, or side-by-side. Browse online, and contact your local dealer to learn how.

