2022 APRILIA eSR2 ELECTRIC SCOOTER

APRILIA ENHANCES ITS PROPOSAL FOR LIGHT MOBILITY WITH THE NEW eSR2 ELECTRIC SCOOTER

DUAL FRONT SUSPENSION, DEDICATED APP FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF ALL FUNCTIONS, 10” WHEELS, 350 W BRUSHLESS MOTOR, ALUMINIUM ALLOY FRAME, RACING GRAPHICS: ELECTRIC MOBILITY HAS NEVER HAD SUCH A SPORTY SPIRIT

The range of light vehicles born from the licensing agreement between Aprilia and MT Distribution is enriched with eSR2, the new electric scooter with a sporty spirit. Supported by the double front suspension and the connection to the integrated App, eSR2 is designed for those who want to feel ever ready to take on the challenges in the city.

Aprilia eSR2 is instantly noticeable, thanks to its original design and graphics. The front is strongly characterised by the chrome plated forks of the new front suspension, which can cushion the blows and vibrations transmitted by the road surface, even on a bumpy one. The performance of eSR2 is always under control thanks to the introduction of an integrated app, entirely designed and developed by Italdesign, a global leader providing services for the mobility industry.

The App, already available on Google Play and App Store, is designed as a true “virtual garage” in which to register multiple products and from which to access technical support services in real time via WhatsApp chat. Thanks to the App, it is possible to stay constantly up to date on the main functions and performance of the vehicle, and monitor all parameters, such as battery charge level, distance travelled and the vehicle’s last known position.

Aprilia eSR2 is driven by a 350 W brushless motor that requires minimal maintenance and guarantees a very low level of wear. The motor is powered by a 288 Wh battery, which makes it possible to travel up to 25 km on a single charge.

The driving experience is made even more comfortable by the use of 10’’ tyres, the front drum brake and rear electric brake. Road safety is also ensured by the LED lights, front and rear, which provide visibility at night or in conditions of poor visibility.

Aprilia eSR2 is available in large-scale retail distribution, in the major consumer electronics stores and main online stores at the recommended price of 559 Euro.