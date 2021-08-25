MotoGP Silverstone returns after year hiatus

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 25.

The MotoGP™ paddock makes its way back to the UK this weekend after a year out due to restrictions in 2020 and Team Suzuki Ecstar are particularly pleased to be heading back to the British track after Alex Rins took an exhilarating victory in 2019 following an incredible battle with Marc Marquez.

The double-header in Austria brought about mixed results for the GSX-RR mounted pair, with Joan Mir taking a decent handful of championship points and rocketing up to joint second place in the standings. Meanwhile, Alex Rins struggled a little with settings and the weather disruption.

But sights will be set high this weekend as Rins aims to climb back on the podium at a circuit he gels with. The challenge will be different for Mir as he is yet to ride at Silverstone in the reigning class – missing out due to injury in 2019, and also unable to ride in Moto2 in 2018. His previous best at this track was fifth in 2017.

The British Grand Prix is somewhat of a stalwart in the MotoGP™ calendar with the first ever event taking place back in 1949 on the Isle of Man. Silverstone first played host in 1977 and it has now settled as the home of the UK round since a switch from Donington Park in 2010. Situated in the Northamptonshire countryside, the track is famed for its often unseasonably chilly and wet weather, making it one of the most daunting rounds on the calendar. Despite a short straight and lack of elevation changes, the 5.9km circuit often produces exciting races and shock results.

Curiosity – GP of Great Britain: It’s the longest track in the championship at 5.9km. It’s also the widest track in the championship: 17 m on average – pretty much the same length as one of the Team Suzuki Ecstar trucks!

Joan Mir:

“Every race this year is tougher because everybody is so competitive, the bikes are pretty equally matched, so it means that we are fighting harder to reach our goals. But as we’ve shown, even at tracks which don’t really suit our bike, like Austria, we’ve achieved good things. Silverstone will be strange and interesting for me because I’ve never ridden here on a MotoGP bike, so it’s been a long time since I’ve attacked the track – I’ll need to keep practicing on the PlayStation!”

Alex Rins:

“I hope I can get a really good result here, but it will be difficult because all the bikes are very close on performance. But anyway I feel that our GSX-RR suits this track well and I really like riding here, so hopefully that will give us a little advantage. The memories from here in 2019 are still so fresh in my mind; it was incredible to win like that after a battle with Marc, and the celebrations with my team were fantastic. My crew have been working really hard this year and I would like to give them another good reason to celebrate!”

Shinichi Sahara – Project Leader & Team Director:

“We’re happy to return to Silverstone, even if it’s quite an unpredictable place with the changeable conditions. We have great memories from here after Alex managed a wonderful race victory two years ago. We’ll have to work hard, and it will be a different weekend for Joan as he needs to learn how to ride this track with the GSX-RR, but I have confidence that our team and riders can bring home good results as we continue into this second half of the season.”