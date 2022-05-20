2022 MotoStudent competition creates more petrol horsepower

The seventh edition of the MotoStudent Competition is promoted by Moto Engineering Foundation and TechnoPark MotorLand in Aragon; a location renowned for autosport development and is also home to staple MotoGP™ Grand Prix venue MotorLand Aragon in eastern Spain.

The contest began in 2009-2010 and with less than 30 student teams taking part. By the 2019-21 incarnation the submissions had risen to 89 and there is a current cap of 104 for all university-affiliated entrants (with teams consistent of at least 7 members). The MotoStudent concept describes the competition as a goal for students ‘to apply all the knowledge acquired during their university studies in a real industrial project, by designing, developing and manufacturing a real racing motorbike prototype, which will be evaluated and tested in MotorLand Aragon FIM Circuit.’ The regulations for the final submission are detailed and clearly outlined.

KTM are again providing the potent KTM 250 SX-F engine as the motor platform for the ‘Petrol’ category. The unit has been prolific in the filter stages and championships to Moto3™ Grand Prix, starring in series’ such as JuniorGP, the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, the Northern Talent Cup, Austrian Talent Cup and more.

Hubert Trunkenpolz, KTM member of the board: “It’s been encouraging to watch the growth of MotoStudent Competition in the last ten years and it’s still important to us that we can provide our advanced engineering and assist a growing group of technically-minded youngsters. We like the international scope of the competition as well as the priorities towards innovation and performance; it’s something that we recognise as a brand and as a company. When you mix racing and passion with fantastic ideas then you often have spectacular results. We’re already keen to see what the teams can generate from our KTM power for the new edition.”