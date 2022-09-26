Looking for more sporty riding and more enhanced fun? Ducati and Moto Guzzi just may have the answer for you! 2023 Performance & Fun with Ducati and Guzzi with their 2 new 2023 models, the new 2023 Ducati Monster SP and new 2023 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Special Edition. While the Moto Guzzi is my personal pick of the two, the Ducati Monster SP is no less fun. If your looking for exquisite Italian muscular style and impeccable sound track then the Guzzi will hit the bulls-eye. For those looking for a perfect package of technical equipment to enhance your riding skills, then the Monster SP will upload your skill level.

Old School Cool vs Sim Riding Tech, which one will you choose?

Mad for Fun: Ducati Expands the Monster Range With the SP Version, Even Sportier and More Fun

The “SP” represents the top-of-the-range Ducati Monster and is designed to enhance the fun in sporty riding and the style of the bike, thanks to the MotoGP-inspired livery

Benchmark components for those who love sporty riding: Öhlins suspension, Brembo Stylema® front calipers, Termignoni approved silencer, Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires, steering damper and lithium-ion battery

More efficacy and safety: electronics recalibrated from a sporting point of view and introduction of the new Riding Mode Wet

Ducati presented the new Monster SP: a version designed to enhance the fun, thanks to a perfect package of technical equipment for those who love sporty riding



Presented in 2021, the Monster represents all the essence of Ducati in the most compact, essential and lightest form possible. The recipe is the original 1993 one: a sporty engine, but perfect for road use, combined with a Superbike-derived frame—everything you need to have fun every day.



The heart of the Monster is the Testastretta 11° engine, a liquid-cooled 4-valve twin with 111 hp and desmodromic distribution. Its Front Frame, inspired by the Panigale V4, is an extremely light and compact aluminum frame fixed directly to the engine heads. The modern reinterpretation of the recipe gave life to the Naked segment of motorcycles, which is making new generations of Monsteristi fall in love with it.



A concept as simple as it is effective takes a further step forward with the arrival of the Monster SP. This model is characterized by a series of high-quality components that make the bike even lighter, more effective and fun in sporty riding, and more aggressive from an aesthetic point of view.



The sporty nature of the Monster SP can be seen immediately thanks to the livery that incorporates the 2022 colors of the Ducati Lenovo Team’s Desmosedici GP, the golden anodizing of the Öhlins NIX30 fork and the presence of a Termignoni approved silencer as standard. Mainly high-quality details are the red saddle, which is integrated with the tail in the side view, the Monster SP logo on the passenger seat cover and the Ducati logo on the fuel tank, which is larger and inspired by the Panigale V4 graphics.



Monster SP gives the possibility to enjoy greater performance in sporty riding. This version has better braking capability, reduced load transfers and greater precision in all riding conditions.



The fully adjustable Öhlins suspension, with the fork 1.3 lbs. (0.6 kg) lighter than the one used on the Monster and Monster +, increase the feeling, ground clearance and consequently the lean angle. The suspension system can also count upon a sportier setup, which improves the dynamic qualities of the Monster SP when riding on mixed roads and opens the possibility of having fun even among the curbs of a racetrack.



Also, the upgrade of the braking system with Brembo Stylema® calipers and aluminum flanges for the 12.6 in (320 mm) front brake discs (1.1 lbs. lighter than the Monster equipment) makes the Monster SP higher performing when braking, but, at the same time, more agile thanks to the reduction of inertia at the front. The weight savings of the bike also comes with the adoption of a lithium-ion battery, which brings the overall weight saving to about 4.4 lbs. (2 kg) in running order compared to the standard model (already a benchmark in the category for lightness), despite the addition of components such as the steering damper and the windshield.



The sporting potential of the Monster SP is further enhanced by the steering damper, which improves stability under acceleration and cornering, as well as by the presence of original equipment of Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires, the manufacturer’s flagship offering for sporty riding on the road. In addition, the electronics see a general recalibration of all the Riding Modes, and therefore of all the electronic controls, to make the most of the changes made to the chassis, and the arrival of the new Wet Riding Mode, designed to offer greater safety on the bikes on wet surfaces.



The electronic sector of the Monster is at the top of the segment. The standard equipment includes ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control and Ducati Wheelie Control, all adjustable to various levels of intervention. The new Monster SP’s sporty character is underlined by the Launch Control, which ensures consistent lightning-fast starts. This top-of-the-range motorcycle equipment allows the Monster SP to express its full performance safely.



The Sport, Touring and Wet Riding Modes allow you to shape the Monster’s character according to tastes and needs. Everything is easily managed through the handlebar controls and the 4.3” color TFT dashboard, featuring racing graphics that echo those of the Panigale V4, with a large rev counter and a complete set of information on the left, including that of the gear indicator.



The Ducati Monster SP will be available in U.S. dealerships in the Ducati network starting from February 2023 and in March 2023 for Canadian dealers, with a starting MSRP of $15,595 USD in the United States and $18,295 CAD in Canada.

2023 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Special Edition

Less than two less years since the launch of the latest generation of V7, presented in spring 2021 and the object of huge commercial success, the new Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Special Edition will be unveiled at GMG – Giornate Mondiali Moto Guzzi. Decidedly dynamic, the Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Special Edition does away with the matte shades typical of the Stone version – the most contemporary of the V7 family – to flaunt a special Shining Black colour scheme, enhanced on the tank with graphics and red details that recall the style traits of the Eagle brand’s sportiest models. A sports attitude that is also highlighted by the red painted shock springs and the contrasting red stitching of the saddle, also specific to this unique model. A plate on the handlebar riser identifies its special edition status.

The trim also incorporates “bar end” rear view mirrors, which give the Stone Special Edition an even more streamlined and dynamic profile, and the black anodised billet aluminium fuel cap. Customisation even extends to the Moto Guzzi 850 twin, complete with head covers in a brand-new graphite colour and throttle body protections in black anodised aluminium.

The more ‘muscular’ look is emphasised by the Arrow exhaust system with Moto Guzzi tailpipes, thanks to which the Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Special Edition gains in performance, both in terms of power, which climbs from 48 to 49 kW (66.5 CV) at 6700 rpm, and maximum torque, which grows from 73 to 75 Nm at 4900 rpm. The Arrow exhausts equipping the Special Edition will be made available as an accessory for all Moto Guzzi V7 motorcycles.