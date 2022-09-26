Gagne Crowned Back-To-Back MotoAmerica Superbike Champion at Barber

Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing’s Jake Gagne was crowned MotoAmerica Superbike Champion today for the second year running, sealing the deal with a runner-up finish in Race 2 at the Barber Motorsports Park. It was a stellar end to the season for the team as a whole, as Cameron Petersen took home the win for a 1-2 finish in Leeds, Alabama.

Following his dominant performance yesterday, Gagne grabbed the holeshot with Petersen right behind. Looking for redemption after a tough Race 1 and a win of his own, the South African quickly took the lead. The duo set the pace early aboard their Attack Performance Yamaha R1s to build a comfortable gap clear of the competition. Petersen managed a superb race up front and rode on to claim his second win of the season, 3.1-seconds ahead of his teammate.

Gagne’s runner-up finish secured the crown with a 20-point lead. It was an intense battle all year with his title rival Danilo Petrucci, but the Colorado rider fought through adversity to take back-to-back titles in the premier class. Over the 10-round season, he amassed 12 wins, a total of 15 podiums, eight pole positions, and multiple track records. His teammate Petersen enjoyed a successful debut season with the team, ending the year third in the points standings with a pair of wins and a total of 12 podiums.

The 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Champion and his team get a short break before heading over to Portimao, Portugal, to make a wild card appearance at the ninth round of the FIM Superbike World Championship on October 7-9.

“It’s been a challenging year. Our competition kept us honest, but in the end, when the pressure should be the highest, our riders and crew performed their jobs with great harmony. I couldn’t be prouder of all of them.

“Jake achieved his second championship milestone, and Cameron had his first dry weather superbike win, so it was a good finish to the season. We are now looking forward to our WorldSBK wild card appearance at Portimao and then a little time off after that before we start again with winter testing.

“I’m so happy to be able to bring another title home for this team. It was quite a year and a very exciting, close championship hunt. Thanks again to this team for giving me the best bike possible. It feels really good to get this championship. We were all tested again and again with some ups and downs, but we got it done. Congrats to Cam for that win, he got out in front, and I was kind of happy to watch his pace with that little bit of rain earlier. Also, hats off to Danilo (Petrucci), that guy is a true competitor, and he really pushed me this year.”

“To finish off the year with a win, I can’t tell you how much that means to me. We had a rough day yesterday, and we knew what we needed to do. I’ve wanted to get a win in the dry for a long time, and we finally made it happen. I can’t thank the whole team enough. I’ve had so much fun and can’t wait for next year.”