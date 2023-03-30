Dominant Round one: 2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship

Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt will turn his hand to classic enduro this weekend as he takes on round one of the 2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship. Held in San Remo/Arma di Taggia in Italy, the event will open with a Friday night Super Test on March 31, followed by two days of racing through the mountains in the north west of the country.
Fresh from his dominant season of SuperEnduro, where he won every single round to claim his third consecutive world title, Bolt comes into the first stop of the seven-round EnduroGP championship looking to gain some valuable seat time racing outdoors, ahead of the start of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. The wildcard appearance will see Bolt ride his Husqvarna Motorcycles FE 350 in the Enduro2 category – the same machine he steered to victory indoors this year.
Bolt has enjoyed success in EnduroGP competition before, claiming an E2 podium in 2021, and a Super Test win followed by a top-10 E3 result last year. Coming into the opening round of the 2023 season, the Brit is fully aware of the level of racers in the championship, but still plans to give 100 percent and use the weekend to help prepare for the long, demanding events in the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship.
Billy Bolt:“I’m excited to be back racing this weekend, it’s always nice to mix things up and have a change. It’s great to be racing in Italy too, the Italian fans are always very welcoming and the atmosphere there is amazing. There’s no pressure – I requested to race just for something different to do, so I’ll go into the weekend aiming to have some fun racing my bike more than anything else. I’m sure once I get there, the adrenalin will start to build and I’ll want to give my all as usual, but there are no set goals results-wise. I know the boys train so hard for this championship, so I’m under no illusion what I’m up against. After a season of SuperEnduro, I’m looking forward to getting two long days of racing on the bike, it should help to set me up well for the upcoming hard enduro season.”
