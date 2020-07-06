Powerful, stylistic, technical and dynamic. Its not just a new 2021 bike we have 208hp & 410lbs of motorcycle art thundering down the road. Grab the throttle and life doesn’t pass by, it stops and gives you a high-five. Total Motorcycle’s new 2021 Motorcycle Model Guides are not just digital text on the internet, they are passion in the form of words. Words that will inspire you to get out there, ride, enjoy, live life and meet new friends. Just like the new 2021 MV Agusta Brutale 1000RR, Total Motorcycle is a powerful seduction to the enlightened.

Introducing the 2021 MV Agusta Brutale 1000RR – 208hp & 410lbs of Motorcycle Art

Based on the extraordinary Serie Oro, limited production has recently begun, the 2021 MV Agusta Brutale 1000RR will bring the same nuances, and carefully balanced choices of style, technical components and dynamic development onto the road.

Conceived along with the extraordinary Serie Oro, the Brutale 1000 RR seduces with the same powerful appeal, a summary of stylistic, technical and dynamic choices that is unique in the segment. Being easily approachable and accessible performance were the central priorities in designing the new Brutale.

Confidence inspiring performance was one of the main priorities in designing the new Brutale 1000. Continual increases in maximum power of the more sports-oriented models has not been matched by a relative increase in ease of use on the road. This means that motorcycle designers have a responsibility to offer the customer the best possible conditions of: technology, style and ease of control. The goal is to get the best out of chassis, engine and electronics, with minimum effort from the rider, taking into account the exceptional performance levels of models such as the Brutale 1000 RR.

In recent years, the continuous increase in power for the sportiest models has not been accompanied by a proportional improvement in road quality and safety. This is why guaranteeing that the bike is particularly manageable in all conditions of use is so necessary. The goal? To obtain the most from chassis architecture, engine and electronics with minimum rider effort, even when performance is exceptional, as in the case of the 2021 MV Agusta Brutale 1000RR. A spectacular Superbike Replica. An exclusive sport naked bike. An incredibly easy bike to ride.

A spectacular Superbike replica. Naked. And available to all.