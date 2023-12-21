$570000 Harley-Davidson cash contingency programs for qualified H-D racers

HARLEY-DAVIDSON ANNOUNCES CONTINGENCY PROGRAMS FOR 2024 RACE SEASON

More than $570,000 Available for Harley-Davidson Racers in American Flat Track and MotoAmerica Mission Foods King of the Baggers and Super Hooligan Series

MILWAUKEE (Dec. 20, 2023) – Harley-Davidson is boosting its support of racing competitors for the 2024 season with cash contingency programs totaling more than $570,000. This will be available for qualified H-D racers competing in select classes in the American Flat Track series, and the MotoAmerica AMA/FIM North American Road Racing Championship.

The Harley-Davidson® Factory Racing Team will compete in the MotoAmerica Mission Foods King of the Baggers road racing series in 2024 with riders Kyle Wyman and James Rispoli aboard race modified Harley-Davidson® Road Glide® motorcycles powered by modified Screamin’ Eagle® Milwaukee-Eight 131 Performance Crate Engines. In addition, privateer teams racing Harley-Davidson motorcycles in the series can benefit from racing contingency and available racing parts for purchase.

Mission Foods King of the Baggers Contingency

The Mission Foods King of The Baggers series offers exciting competition between American V-Twin touring motorcycles prepared for competition and equipped with stock frames and a fairing/windscreen and saddlebags. The 2024 King of The Baggers series is expanded to 16 races over eight doubleheader weekends held in conjunction with the MotoAmerica Superbike series. The series opens on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, March 7-9. Harley-Davidson will offer a $263,000 cash contingency program for qualified Harley-Davidson racers competing in the Mission Foods King of the Baggers series, with a contingency payout from first to 10th place and a $35,000 championship bonus. Terms and conditions apply; please email [email protected] for full details, eligibility requirements and deadlines.

Mission Foods Super Hooligan Contingency

New for 2024, Harley-Davidson will offer contingency opportunities for racers competing in the Mission Foods Super Hooligan National Championship Brought To You By Roland Sands Design. The road racing series features 750cc-and-up high-bar race-prepared street bikes. Held in conjunction with the MotoAmerica Superbike series, the Super Hooligan Championship includes 10 races over five double-header weekends, beginning with two races at Daytona International Speedway March 7-9. Harley-Davidson will offer a $123,000 cash contingency program for qualified Harley-Davidson racers competing in the Mission Foods Super Hooligan series, with a contingency payout from first to 10th place and a $20,000 championship bonus. Terms and conditions apply; please email [email protected] for full details, eligibility requirements and deadlines.

Progressive American Flat Track Contingency

Harley-Davidson will offer contingency opportunities for racers competing in the premier SuperTwins class on the 16-event 2024 Progressive American Flat Track series, the most prestigious and competitive form of dirt track motorcycle racing in the world. Harley-Davidson has committed $185,000 in contingency funds for qualified SuperTwins class riders. Harley-Davidson contingency will pay first to 10th place and a $20,000 championship bonus. The season opens March 7-8 with the Daytona Short Track double-header at Daytona International Speedway. Terms and conditions apply; please email [email protected] for full details, eligibility requirements and deadlines.

