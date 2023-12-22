Free Documentary: Intense Showdown to MotoGP Glory

“#BACK2BACKgnaia: Ducati and Pecco’s Intense Showdown to MotoGP Glory”: the exclusive documentary about the 2023 MotoGP World Championship victory available starting today on Ducati and Pecco Bagnaia’s YouTube channels

The exclusive film, “#BACK2BACKgnaia: Ducati and Pecco’s Intense Showdown to MotoGP Glory”, is now accessible on the official Ducati and Pecco Bagnaia YouTube channels. Through never-before-seen footage and the words of the main protagonists, the video offers a behind-the-scenes look at the thrilling last Grand Prix for the 2023 MotoGP season held in Valencia, Spain, last November.

From the tight head-to-head battle with fellow Ducati rider Jorge Martín (Pramac Racing Team) to the World Championship triumph secured with another thrilling victory in Sunday’s race, and concluding with unseen footage of the celebrations, the documentary provides viewers with a unique perspective on the journey undertaken by Bagnaia and his team toward their second consecutive MotoGP World Title.

Produced by AM_Media and lasting around 15 minutes, the documentary will also be available in the coming days on the official MotoGP channels and Sky Sport MotoGP and will be distributed to major international television broadcasters.

Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team):

“The Valencia weekend was truly emotional, and it’s fantastic to relive it after almost a month through this video. Compared to last year, we really had to fight all the way to defend the World Title, and winning the race to achieve it was incredible. It’s also heartening to hear the voices and reactions of those who have been close to me and have experienced this intense season with me. I hope that all the fans watching this video can get excited and feel closer to us! Thanks to all the Ducatisti and my fans. Happy Holidays!”