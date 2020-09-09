AMA East Hare Scrambles Championship – Beta USA – Round 7 – Burning Rock Off-Road Park

AMA East Hare Scramble – Round 7

Sunday the AMA East Hare Scrambles Championship Series continued for Round 7 in Sophie, WV at Burning Rock Off-Road Park. The 10 mile track is situated in a small valley with a good mix of wide open transfer roads and tight technical trails. The weather for the race was ideal. In the Men’s Pro division, Thorn Devlin finished on podium with 3rd place. Support rider, Kyle McDonal, finished in 4th place just seconds behind Devlin. And taking the top of the Podium in the Pro Women’s class was Rachel Gutish. With the win she wrapped up the AMA East Women’s A/B Title. Congrats Rachel!

“With my win this weekend, I was able to wrap up the AMA East Women’s A/B title! The course was tight and technical, more reminiscent of an Enduro than a Hare Scramble, which made passing a challenge. Despite starting behind all of the A and B riders, I was able to physically pass my way into the top 20 overall, and leave my competitors far behind. While the track layout was far different from next weekend’s GNCC will be, it was good to get some practice on similar terrain and work out some kinks in the bike setup. I’m happy I was able to successfully defend my AMA East title for Beta, and I’m looking forward to getting back into GNCC racing next weekend.”

“I didn’t get off to a good start and had to play catch up. Once I caught up and passed the 2nd row it was a pretty quiet ride while I tried to catch my class. Heading into my last lap I was able to get within a few seconds of Thorn. He was in the back of the top 5 group and making a late push. We were both able to make a pass on 4th place in a rock garden and then Thorn was able to make a pass for 3rd place a couple miles from the finish. Four of us were tire to tire and making a lot of dust going into the last open section about a mile left in the race. On a downhill with a sharp turn at the bottom I was able to get to the inside of 4th place on the turn and hold it until the finish. My Beta set up was excellent. The suspension worked great and the Kenda Triple on the back wheel hooked up everywhere.”