MotoGP Lenovo Grand Prix of San Marino – Rimini Riviera – Ducati – Misano Adriatico

After a break of nearly two weeks, the Ducati Team is ready to return into action this weekend to face the first of two consecutive events of the 2020 MotoGP World Championship at Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”. The Lenovo Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera that will take place this Sunday, 13th September will also be the first this year to enjoy the presence of the public in the grandstands.



Andrea Dovizioso, who was fifth in the last GP held in Austria and currently sitting in the second position in the Championship standings, just 3 points behind the leader Quartararo, arrives at his home race determined to fight for the podium. Right on this circuit, in 2000, the rider from Forlì got his very first victory on a race circuit in the Italian Championship while in 2018 Dovizioso dominated in MotoGP winning the race by two seconds ahead of Márquez.



Danilo Petrucci, who is currently fourteenth in the overall standings with 25 points, boasts as his best result in MotoGP at the Romagna race track a second-place took in 2017 with the Ducati bike of the Pramac Racing Team. After two difficult race weekends in Austria, the rider from Terni aims to redeem himself by finding his competitiveness again on his home race track.



After the first five rounds of the 2020 season, Ducati is second in the manufacturers’ standings with 87 points, while the Ducati Team occupies the third position in the teams’ standings.



Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 2nd (67 points)

“We have a lot of expectations from these two consecutive Grands Prix at Misano circuit: we are very determined to return fighting for the podium, but first, it will be crucial to understand the new conditions of the track, since it has been recently resurfaced. At the end of June, Michele Pirro took part in a test here in Misano, and he managed to have good lap times, and this makes us quite confident. Apart from the two races, we will also have a day of testing on 15th September, between the two Grands Prix. It will be important to make the most of this opportunity.”



Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) – 14th (25 points)

“I’m definitely not happy with how my Championship has gone so far, but these weeks of break have allowed me to relax and find the right serenity and concentration to be able to face the next race weekends. Misano circuit has been resurfaced, and the new conditions could prove to be a factor in our favour since last year we struggled a lot due to the lack of grip. I can’t wait to get back on my bike at our home race.”



The Lenovo Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera will officially kick off this Friday, 11th September starting at 9:55 AM local time with the first free practice session, while the race will begin at 2:00 PM Italian time on Sunday 13th September on a 27-lap distance.



Circuit Information



Country: Italy

Name: Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”

Best lap: Dovizioso (Ducati), 1:32.678 (164,1 km/h) – 2018

Circuit record: Lorenzo (Ducati), 1:31.629 (166,0 km/h) – 2018

Top speed: Dovizioso (Ducati), 299,5 km/h – 2015

Track length: 4,2 km

Race distance: 27 lap (114,1 km)

Corners: 16 (6 left, 10 right)



2019 Results

Podium: 1° Márquez (Honda), 2° Quartararo (Yamaha), 3° Viñales (Yamaha)

Pole Position: Viñales (Yamaha), 1:32.265 (164,8 km/h)

Fastest lap: Márquez (Honda), 1:33.355 (162,9 km/h)



Rider information



Andrea Dovizioso

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Number: 04

Age: 34 (born on 23rd March 1986 in Forlimpopoli, Italy)

Residence: Forlì (Italy)

Races: 318 (220 x MotoGP, 49 x 250cc, 49 x 125cc)

First GP: Qatar 2008 (MotoGP), Spain 2005 (250cc), Italy 2001 (125cc)

Wins: 24 (15 MotoGP + 4 250cc + 5 125cc)

First Win: Britain 2009 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2006 (250cc), South Africa 2004 (125cc)

Pole Positions: 20 (7 MotoGP + 4 250cc + 9 125cc)

First Pole: Japan 2010 (MotoGP), France 2006 (250cc), France 2003 (125cc)

World titles: 1 (125cc, 2004)



Danilo Petrucci

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Number: 9

Age: 29 (born on 24th October 1990 in Terni, Italy)

Residence: Forlì (Italy)

Races: 142 (MotoGP)

First GP: 2012 Qatar (MotoGP)

Wins: 1 (MotoGP)

First Win: Italy 2019 (MotoGP)

Pole Positions: –

First Pole: –

World titles: –



Championship information



Riders’ Standings

Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 2º (67 points)

Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) – 14º (25 points)



Manufacturers’ Standings

Ducati – 2º (87 points)



Teams’ Standings

Ducati Team – 3º (92 points)